Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "This year was more difficult"

Looking back on the 2023 season, MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia explains what was different compared to 2022, which mistakes were repeated and in which area he himself underwent the greatest development.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was the first rider since Mick Doohan in 1998 to successfully defend the title in the premier class with the starting number 1. In the MotoGP era, only his mentor Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez had managed to win consecutive titles before him.

The 26-year-old Italian got off to a convincing start at the 2023 season opener in Portimão with victories in the sprint premiere and the opening race, but then seemed to fall back into old patterns with race crashes in Termas de Río Hondo and Austin.

The zero at the Texas GP was particularly bitter because the Ducati factory rider crashed while leading and could not explain the slip-up. In his initial disappointment, he even went so far as to wish for a less stable Desmosedici GP23 because his work machine had obviously given him too much confidence. With a little distance, Bagnaia compared his Austin crash with Jorge Martin's crash in Indonesia, when the Pramac Ducati rider lost his interim world championship lead in the gravel after just 24 hours.

"Martin had so much self-confidence, he pushed hard and extended his lead to three seconds... And without knowing why it happened, he crashed. That happened to me in Austin. I felt unbeatable," said Pecco. "Then I was a bit further into turn 2 and crashed over the front. I still don't know exactly why I crashed. But what I have understood: Sometimes it's better to stay calm, understand the situation with the tyres better and only then push. Last year was an important lesson, but so was the first half of this season."

It is not easy for Bagnaia to compare 2022 and 2023, as the conditions were fundamentally different. Last year, he had to make up a full 91 points against Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo at the halfway point. This year, he carried the burden of being the favourite, with the most dangerous challengers, led by Martin, lurking in his own Ducati camp.

"It's difficult to compare 2022 and 2023," mused the now 18-time MotoGP winner (only Stoner has achieved more on Ducati with 23 GP victories). "I think Fabio started very well last year. But when I started to win, he had bigger problems. He is so fast, but his bike didn't give him the opportunity to fight against me. We were in a different situation. This year, after Barcelona, Jorge started to build up a lot of confidence and make up points weekend after weekend. It was difficult to stop that. My crash in India was certainly also a plus for his recovery."

"It was more difficult this year, to be honest," summarised Bagnaia. "Sharing data is helpful, but sometimes it also increases the stress. I remember race weekends where I was more competitive - or Jorge was more competitive, that goes for both sides," the Ducati Lenovo factory rider hastily added. "I had his data, he had mine - and we improved in the same way."

The fact that Bagnaia nevertheless kept his cool and came out on top in a fiercely contested season finale is thanks to his development compared to last year. "It's the awareness of being more competitive," he replied when asked about the difference that made him the better rider in 2023. "Last year, I was under a lot more pressure at the finale in Valencia, even though I had a 23-point lead and only one race to go. It was a completely different situation. Because this year I went into the last race with a 14-point lead - and Jorge was fast."

"I think I've made a big step forward when it comes to staying calm and handling situations better. My team was a big help to me. And I will continue to try and learn from my mistakes. Last year, I was already of the opinion that I had learnt something. This season, however, I made the same mistakes in the second and third races as last year. I believe that every year is a process to improve. We have to continue in this way - learning and trying to improve every time," said the now two-time MotoGP champion, setting the direction for the future.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.