Marc Márquez: "Repsol Honda will always be family"

The season finale in Valencia marked the end of the former success story of Repsol Honda and Marc Márquez. Honda is now offering MotoGP fans an emotional look back in book form.

To mark Marc Márquez's farewell, Honda designed a book limited to 93 copies, which was distributed exclusively to team members and partners. However, the "Farewell Book" has now been made available to fans, at least in an online version: In addition to the milestones and World Championship celebrations, it also traces the difficult moments from 2013 to 2023 with plenty of eye-catching photo material and short texts.

An excerpt from the foreword by Marc himself also provides an insight into the soul of the six-time MotoGP champion and 59-time GP winner in the premier class. In it, he once again expresses his deep connection to the Repsol Honda factory team:

"Our journey together began in 2012 when I signed my first contract with HRC, aged just 19, and from that day on I couldn't wait to get to Valencia to test the bike - a bike and a team I had dreamed of since I was a child. Together we created thousands of memories and experienced some of the best and worst moments of my life, but always together. I joined the Repsol Honda team as a kid - a kid with a dream of becoming world champion. Now I'm a man - a man who has learnt so much, not just about racing, but about being human."

"I found a family with the Repsol Honda Team. I came into a new environment in 2013 that welcomed me with open arms. I found friends, brothers, sisters and uncles in the team and in 2014 the family grew again when everyone from Moto2 joined. Together we spent more than 200 days away from home, thousands of hours at airports and on aeroplanes, at events, dinners and parties - in the good times and the bad. Everyone at HRC has shaped me in their own way, not just on and off the track."

"We faced so many challenges together and learnt many lessons, starting from 2015, the injuries, 2020 and the ups and downs that followed. Now I am facing the biggest and most difficult step of my career as I leave the certainty and security of a factory, a team, a family that I have grown with. Sometimes life makes you take risks and leave your comfort zone, and that's where I am now. I hope that one day we will smile and dance together again, as we have always done in these past eleven years."

"You were, are and always will be my family, wherever I am," concluded future Gresini Ducati rider Marc Márquez in his farewell message to his longstanding Honda team.