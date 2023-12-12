Carlos Ezpeleta: "Concessions" system was outdated

In 2024, the MotoGP factories will be divided into up to four groups with different restrictions and privileges for the first time. Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna, expects positive effects.

From the 2024 season, a new system of concessions will apply that divides the MotoGP manufacturers into four groups based on their points haul in the 2023 season. Ducati will be restricted as the most successful manufacturer and, among other things, will no longer be allowed to compete in wildcard events. In addition, the factory from Borgo Panigale will receive fewer test tyres in future (170 instead of the 200 permitted for everyone in the 2023 season).

KTM and Aprilia will benefit somewhat from the new concessions in Group C because, unlike Ducati, up to six wildcard races are planned for the two manufacturers, as well as significantly more test tyres (220).

The stumbling Japanese will benefit the most: Yamaha and Honda will no longer be subject to testing restrictions (with 260 tyres), they will now be allowed to push ahead with engine development during the season and use two more engines per rider. There is also an additional update to the aero package.

Only after a long back and forth was this compromise proposal approved by the manufacturers' association MSMA, albeit with some grumbling from Ducati in particular.

"We always favour a consensus in which all parties are in agreement. We thank all the partners involved for the sensible further development of the system. The current system was probably a bit outdated," said Carlos Ezpeleta in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We have to thank the manufacturers who understood the situation and we have to thank Honda and Yamaha for agreeing to the 'concessions' that were made more than ten years ago to attract more manufacturers to the sport."

"All the manufacturers are very close together, I think it's closer than ever. We are definitely in a good moment in MotoGP," said Dorna's Chief Sporting Officer. "It's a completely revised system of concessions, where the performance of the manufacturers is assessed at a certain point in time. I think that makes a lot more sense."

Carlos Ezpeleta also admitted: "Maybe it will be a bit difficult for the fans to understand at the beginning, but the result of the regulations will be very positive for the championship," he is convinced.

These restrictions and concessions apply in the respective groups:

Rank A (currently only Ducati)

This group includes the most successful manufacturers who have scored no less than 85 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 170

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 0

Engines per season: 7 or 8 (depending on the number of GPs, less or more than 21)

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank B (currently nobody)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 60 to 85 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 190

Private tests: only for the test drivers

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 3

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank C (currently KTM and Aprilia)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 35 to 60 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 220

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank D (currently Honda and Yamaha)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored less than 35 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 260

Private tests: Free (any rider at any time, including regular riders and riders of the manufacturer's customer teams; incl. shakedown test; however, no one is allowed to test on the same GP circuit in the two weeks before a Grand Prix).

Number of GP test tracks: no restriction

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 9 or 10

Engine development not frozen from the start of the season

Aero updates: 2**



*= Wildcards not affected by "engine specification freeze"; maximum three wildcards before and maximum three after the summer break

**= must delete one of the older "aero specifications"

Semi-annual status review

However, the first changes to the composition of these groups may occur as early as the start of the 2024 summer break. Based on half of the points from the 2023 season and the first half of the 2024 season, the percentages will then be reviewed.



This is because the requirements for the "concessions" will be reviewed at two points in time with immediate effect:

Window 1: From the first to the last event of the season.

Window 2: From the first event after the summer break to the last event before the summer break of the following season.

If a manufacturer changes the rank after the summer break, the following happens with immediate effect:

The "test tyre allowance" is immediately reduced/increased according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more tyres than are permitted in the new group (rank).

Private test drives with or without contracted riders, depending on the new rank.

Tests on any GP circuit. Or the manufacturer nominates three test tracks for the rest of the season.

Wildcard entries are immediately reduced/increased according to the new group (this includes the cancellation of any wildcards that have already been approved).

The permitted aero updates will be reduced/increased immediately according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more than are permitted in the new group (rank).

If the rank C changes to D: The number of engines is increased with immediate effect; at the same time, engine development is no longer frozen. The engine specification is free. One additional aero update is approved; one must be disposed of.

For the next season: