Davide Brivio leaves the Alpine F1 team after all

When SPEEDWEEK.com exclusively announced on 24 November that former Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio would be joining HRC, the Italian was lukewarm in his denial. Now at least the separation from Alpine is a fact.

Davide Brivio joined Alpine in January 2021 as a shining MotoGP world champion. However, he was never given the influence at the highest management level at the French company (the former Renault F1 works team) that he had apparently been promised. He has since been fobbed off with the title of "Director of Racing Expansion Projects" and relegated to the sidelines.

The two Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will drive for the Alpine F1 team in 2023. Brivio was actually supposed to share the operational management tasks as Sports Director with Marcin Budkowski and report to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, who reported directly to Renault CEO Luca de Meo. However, Rossi has since been replaced by the new CEO Philippe Knief.

Nothing came of Brivio's stellar Formula 1 career.

Brivio's heart continued to beat for MotoGP anyway. At the Valencia GP, it was rumoured that the Italian would succeed Alberto Puig as Repsol Honda team headmaster and help Honda firstly to bring a competitive motorbike back to the race track for 2024 and secondly to be better positioned in terms of rider personnel in the medium term. With Joan Mir and Luca Marini (Repsol) as well as Johann Zarco and Taka Nakagami (at LCR), HRC does not exactly have outstanding rider formations for 2024.

However, Alberto Puig has now been reconfirmed at HRC for 2024.

The fact is that there were differences of opinion between Puig and the Japanese MotoGP managers at HRC regarding Marc Márquez's successor. Puig argued in favour of a one-year contract for Fabio Di Giannantonio and did not prevail against the Japanese, who agreed to a two-year contract for Luca Marini.

But Puig is still firmly in the saddle. This is because he has been granted many powers of attorney by HRC over the years since 2018 and even owns infrastructure that he rents out to HRC, including in the Superbike World Championship.

"It would be easier for the British government to get rid of Boris Johnson than it would be for HRC to get rid of Puig," said one insider.

But the speculation that HRC could hire former Suzuki team headmaster Davide Brivio was not far-fetched. In addition to Joan Mir, former Suzuki Technical Manager Ken Kawauchi is now also working for HRC.

And there were rumours that Valentino Rossi only agreed to Luca Marini's move to Repsol because he knew that Brivio would be hired there. The renowned MotoGP manager had also worked for VR46 in the past, even as Rossi's personal manager. And Davide's son Luca Brivio is employed in the VR46 environment - as Team Coordinator in the Mooney VR46 MotoGP team.

It is now clear: Davide Brivio is parting ways with Alpine with immediate effect, although in November he claimed that his contract with the French team would run until 2024.

Where Davide Brivio will sign on for the coming season remains a mystery for the time being. "I don't see many options for Brivio," explained a well-known MotoGP headmaster today.

At Ducati Corse, there have been rumours in recent months that the long-serving Sports Director Paolo Ciabatti could take over the management of the Motocross World Championship project with test rider Tony Cairoli in the future. But the 65-year-old Italian did not want to comment on this. And anyone who has observed how much heart and soul, commitment, passion and strategic expertise Ciabatti puts into the MotoGP and Superbike World Championship cannot imagine such a change, even if the prospect of 22 Grand Prix races spoils the good mood of many a top manager.

A well-informed rider manager today surmised that Davide Brivio could take on the newly created role of motorsport director at the Honda Racing Corporation. This would probably make Brivio Puig's superior. It's hard to imagine that two such alpha animals would work together properly.

Perhaps the mystery surrounding Brivio's future job will be solved in the days leading up to Christmas.