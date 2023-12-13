Gigi Dall'Igna: "Aerodynamics not the main problem"

With the new "concessions" regulation, a compromise proposal was found with the division of the five factories into four performance groups with corresponding restrictions and concessions after a long back and forth, albeit with mixed feelings, especially on the part of the dominant manufacturer from Borgo Panigale, as Ducati race boss Gigi Dall'Igna openly admits.

However, some important topics are still on the table with regard to the future of the premier class on two wheels. For example, the discussions about the MotoGP technical regulations for the five years from 2027 to 2031 should focus on two cornerstones: The motorbikes should not become even faster, which is why a reduction in displacement to 850 cc is being considered, and costs should be reduced rather than increased. Negotiations are also being held on the omission of the devices and restrictions on the size of the winglets.

Does inventor and mastermind Dall'Igna think it makes sense and is it possible to take steps backwards after 2026, especially in terms of the aerodynamic development that has recently been pushed further and further? "I don't think aerodynamics is the main problem," he replied. So what is the bigger problem? "It's a lot of things, but at the end of the day I think we can put on a really great show. I've really enjoyed the races this year, I've seen a lot of overtaking manoeuvres. So I honestly don't see a real problem."

The General Manager of Ducati Corse also does not want to overemphasise the potentially dangerous scenes when riders in the slipstream are sucked in close behind a rider in front when braking. "Every rider knows very well that this problem can happen. You have to avoid it. It's normal that you can get into trouble when you reach this limit."

Also problematic, especially for spectators and the show: the tyre pressure rule implemented since the Silverstone GP has already led to results and even the top three at the season finale in Valencia having to be corrected retrospectively after the podium ceremony. For 2024, there is talk of the possibility of disqualification for the first offence if the minimum pressure specified by Michelin is not reached. However, according to Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna, the catalogue of penalties has not yet been finalised.

How much more difficult does the tyre pressure regulation make the teams' job? "Ultimately, this is a rule and everyone has to work with this rule," said Dall'Igna, remaining calm. "We have certainly learnt a lot about it this season. So we can handle the situation with tyre pressure pretty well, but of course sometimes you have to take a risk. If you need the performance on the day, you have to risk a little bit more and maybe there can be problems with a penalty at the end of the race. We'll see what the rule is next year. It's not clear at the moment."

One thing is certain: From 2024, at least 40 per cent of the fuel used in MotoGP must be of non-fossil origin (then 100 per cent from 2017). "It will certainly make a difference," Dall'Igna expects from the change. "We will have a few more problems and a little less performance. The fuel is a little more susceptible to vapour lock, so you will have to be a little more careful. But we've also been using it for a while, so I think we can adapt well."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.