Crash king 2023: Marc Márquez with a personal record

Over the 20 GP weekends of the 2023 season, 1012 crashes were counted across all classes, most of them in MotoGP - and in particular for Repsol Honda factory riders Marc Márquez and Joan Mir.

A total of 358 crashes were recorded in the official crash statistics for the 2023 MotoGP class, an average of 17.9 per race weekend. At least the crash rate fell significantly compared to the first quarter of the season. In the first five Grand Prix with the new sprint format, there was still an average of 22.8 crashes per MotoGP weekend.

However, the premier class remained the category with the most accidents in 2023. There were 344 crashes in the Moto2 category and even in the often turbulent entry-level Moto3 class, riders went down less frequently, 310 times to be precise.

In comparison, the crash figures for the 2022 season, which was also 20 Grands Prix long: 335 crashes in MotoGP (an average of 16.7 per event), 428 in Moto2 (21.4 per event) and 343 in Moto3 (17.5 per event).

The most frequent victims in 2023 were the beleaguered Repsol Honda riders: Marc Márquez was already in the lead in the inglorious ranking of the crash kings at the summer break, although he missed the Grand Prix in Las Termas, Austin and Jerez completely after his thumb injury in Portimão and also skipped the main races at the Sachsenring and Assen.

According to his own statements, the 30-year-old Spaniard deliberately took fewer risks after the break, but at the end of his last season on the RC213V, he still had a personal record of 29 crashes, which the eight-time world champion would certainly have liked to have done without. However, he had already collected 27 crashes in 2017. The painful end to his Honda era was the heavy crash after the collision with Jorge Martin at the finale in Valencia.

Incidentally, the crash kings of the smaller classes, Aron Canet in Moto2 and David Alonso in Moto3, fell short of the Márquez mark with 24 and 23 crashes respectively.

Marc's team-mate this year, Joan Mir, who missed three Grands Prix in June due to a finger injury and also only took part in the season finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo as a spectator after an early crash in FP1 due to neck pain, had a whopping 24 crashes.

Rookie Augusto Fernández from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team and Aprilia rookie Aleix Espargaró share third place in the ranking of the crash kings with 23 offs each, with the 34-year-old Spaniard falling off five times at the Malaysian GP alone (four times only on a completely botched Friday in Sepang).

Of the regular riders, Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) proved to be particularly resilient with only seven crashes each. The blemish for the world champion: Bagnaia recorded five of them in the main races, which meant five zeros.

MotoGP crashes in the 2023 season (excluding tests):

Marc Márquez, Honda, 29

Joan Mir, Honda, 24

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23

Augusto Fernández, KTM, 23

Alex Márquez, Ducati, 21

Jack Miller, KTM, 21

Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, 20

Pol Espargaró, KTM, 16

Luca Marini, Ducati, 16

Jorge Martin, Ducati, 16

Brad Binder, KTM, 15

Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15

Johann Zarco, Ducati, 15

Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 13

Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 13

Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 13

Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, 12

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 9

Alex Rins, Honda, 8

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 7

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, 7

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, 7

Stefan Bradl*, Honda, 3

Iker Lecuona*, Honda, 3

Michele Pirro*, Ducati, 3

Jonas Folger*, KTM, 2

Lorenzo Savadori*, Aprilia, 2

Danilo Petrucci*, Ducati, 1

Takahashi Takumi*, Honda, 1

Dani Pedrosa*, KTM, 0

Cal Crutchlow*, Yamaha, 0

Álvaro Bautista*, Ducati, 0



*= substitute/wildcard riders