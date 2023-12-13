Paolo Bonora (Aprilia): "Goals for 2023 not achieved"

Despite a historic one-two victory at the Catalunya GP, Aprilia fell short of expectations overall in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship with Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales. This view is also shared in Noale.

In 2022, Aprilia collected a total of nine podium finishes (6x Espargaró, 3x Viñales), including the first ever MotoGP victory in Termas de Río Hondo thanks to captain Aleix Espargaró. As a result, the Spanish veteran even briefly led the Riders' Championship and was in the title fight for much of the season, before the overseas tour in autumn brought a slump and Aleix Espargaró lost third place in the World Championship to Enea Bastianini with his only retirement of 2022 in Valencia.

Nevertheless, expectations for 2023 were high. Although Espargaró achieved two highly acclaimed victories at Silverstone and at his home race in Barcelona, he never played a role in the World Championship battle this year. Finishing sixth in the World Championship with a total of three podium finishes, he ended up just two points ahead of his team-mate Viñales (also with three podium finishes in the GP races).

Looking back, Paolo Bonora, Race Manager at Aprilia Racing, told motogp.com: "To be honest, it wasn't such a good year for us - probably because we started the season with too high expectations. We didn't achieve the goals we had set ourselves, despite the good races in Barcelona and Silverstone."

One major weakness is known: The RS-GP does not yet work well enough on the stop-and-go tracks. "We are so good on certain special track layouts, for example on the layouts with the fast corners like in Barcelona or Silverstone," Bonora said. "But we need to improve the bike for the hard braking phases. Especially when you reach a high speed on the straight, have to brake the bike, turn in and then straighten up and accelerate again as quickly as possible. In this situation, we have to improve compared to our rivals."

Bonora gave his factory riders a good report card. "Aleix had a marvellous first half of the season and a wonderful race in Barcelona, as did Maverick, and we took a great win at Silverstone," he said, praising the 34-year-old veteran. "In the second half of the season, we probably didn't set up the bike properly for the new conditions we found. We are happy with the rider, but we need to be much more consistent and faster to give him the confidence he needs."

Commenting on Viñales after his second full season on the RS-GP, Bonora said: "He has improved a lot, session after session and race after race. He is now managing to be more consistent at the starts - and it is well known that in MotoGP it is a prerequisite to be in the front positions at the first corner in order to achieve a good result. His comments were very helpful for Aprilia. His riding style is certainly very different from Aleix's, but we know where improvements are needed."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.