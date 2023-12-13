Martin's Qatar tyres: Michelin counters, Pramac waits

In the decisive phase of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, Jorge Martin lost a lot of points in Doha after massive problems with the rear tyre. What Piero Taramasso and Gino Borsoi know three and a half weeks later.

After Jorge Martin only crossed the finish line in tenth place in the Qatar GP and in his initial disappointment even spoke of his title being stolen because of a rock-hard tyre, Michelin received a lot of criticism.

Piero Taramasso, two-wheel manager of the French tyre manufacturer, has now commented on this once again: "We have analysed the production process, the quality control and the transport routes, the history of the tyre, whether it had been heated up before or not. There was no problem with the production or the quality. That's for sure. A tyre that doesn't work doesn't work in the warm-up lap and leads to you being a second slower on the first lap," said the Italian in an interview with the renowned sports daily "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

Martin was also slower than in his sprint victory the previous evening. Taramasso, however, emphasised: "The first six to seven laps were good, from the fourth to the seventh lap he rides the times of Bagnaia. The start goes wrong, but he makes up three or four places. If the tyre doesn't work, you can't do that. The rest are factors in the race that led to the drop of the rear tyre, and then the front tyre, resulting in him being a second slower at the end."

Taramasso does not see any problems in quality control - as suggested by the repeated complaints about tyres whose performance did not meet expectations. "That's not true. I invite everyone - drivers, technicians, journalists - to come to France and see where and how the tyres are produced. We make enormous efforts to ensure maximum quality control and to be sure that the tyres work. We don't want bad publicity, we want satisfied drivers. We don't invest millions to be blamed."

Investments in the tens of millions are involved. "We try to produce perfect tyres, even if there can be a variation in an industrial process, but it is in the range of one to two tenths of a second, within a very narrow tolerance window. We are talking about tyres that are used under extreme conditions. These are not tyres for the road, which work just as well at 1.7 or 2.2 bar, but tyres at an extremely high technological level, which can withstand temperatures of 150 degrees and 350 km/h. They are like a rubber band and can be used under extreme conditions. They are like a rubber band and react depending on how they are loaded. However, a deviation of one to two tenths does not mean that the tyre is faulty," emphasised the Michelin two-wheel manager.

According to Taramasso, the criticism is often unfounded. "You hear talk of conspiracies, of deliberately distributed bad tyres... That's absurd. Blaming the tyres is the easiest excuse. It's a shame that nobody noticed the 36 records, or that we chose the right compounds on new surfaces like in Indonesia, Qatar or Valencia. This is a good result that few have seen."

Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi countered this when asked by his Spanish colleagues from "AS". "Martin certainly didn't forget how to ride a motorbike from one day to the next in Qatar. When a rider like him finishes tenth, it's because something has happened. I maintain that Taramasso is very intelligent and knows that this result is not the result of a bad or worse performance by Jorge compared to other races. You can't win on Saturday and finish tenth the next day with the same bike set-up. That's impossible."

The main race in Lusail was very strange, far away from Jorge's actual potential. "An analysis carried out by Pramac and Ducati showed that there were no mistakes or problems with the riding style and the bike set-up," emphasised the Italian.

The team world champions are still waiting for a comprehensive response from the tyre supplier: "An initial analysis of the tyre's construction has been carried out and Michelin says that there were no errors in its manufacture. We agree with that, but we are still waiting for a full analysis a month after the race."

Borsoi doesn't want to hear about conspiracy theories either. "Things happen as they happen and sometimes we can't completely control everything. I think it was an unfortunate Sunday after a spectacular Saturday and that's it. At no point did we think there was anything behind it."