Trackhouse boss Justin Marks: "Completely blown away"

Trackhouse-Aprilia team owner Justin Marks does not want to enter MotoGP with a "shoestring budget". He even wants to lease works bikes for Oliveira and Raúl Fernández in 2024, as he revealed in an exclusive interview.

Since last July, there have been rumours in the MotoGP paddock that the RNF-Aprilia team was struggling financially. At the last overseas races in October and November, there were increasing signs that the team was collapsing. And before the World Championship finale in Valencia, word spread that the American Trackhouse Entertainment Group of ex-NASCAR rider Justin Marks (42) was interested in taking over the Aprilia satellite team.

Last Tuesday, the team was presented in Milan, and today the new MotoGP team owner Justin Marks made himself available to SPEEDWEEK.com for an in-depth exclusive interview.

You raced cars for years. How have you followed MotoGP racing so far? Were you personally at races before 2023?

I've really been a fan of motorbike racing for 20 years. I grew up watching a lot of AMA Championship events.

This year we started thinking about how we could grow Trackhouse and expand the brand. We came to the conclusion that it would be important to participate in a global championship.

That's why I travelled to the Austrian GP this year to watch the event and learn more about MotoGP.

I was completely blown away. I met with the Dorna managers, with some riders, with some team principals.

As soon as I understood this business model, I immediately researched how we could get into this championship. A week later, my discussions with Dorna began. I wanted to know under what conditions we could participate.

When did you first realise that two team places would be available for 2024?

The fact that Dorna hired a CFO from America this year, Dan Rossomondo, makes it clear that they have a significant strategy to make the sport more popular in North America.

I enquired: "Could we get on the MotoGP grid with Trackhouse?" They replied, "It's difficult, but possible."

I replied that I would like to build up our MotoGP programme for a year and work towards joining in 2025.

Then these problems happened with the Aprilia satellite team. Dorna got in touch and said: "We would like to have an American team on the grid because the North American market is important to us. But if you have real plans to get in, you need to act now."

When was that? In October or November?

It was in October. After that, everything had to happen very quickly.

You then had to negotiate with Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola. Is that why you travelled to Europe again?

We made a lot of Zoom calls. I said to Massimo: "I don't have time to build a team from scratch." I explained to him: "If we make this investment and we face each other as real partners, everyone involved can benefit. A project like this can take Aprilia to a better level, it can help us at the same time. Massimo and the Piaggio Group were very motivated to realise this project.

What's good is that Aprilia Racing made it easier for us to get started right from the start. That helped us to get the takeover of the team off the ground.

My team headmaster PJ Rachidi was at the Valencia GP, he did a lot of work behind the scenes there.

So everyone was pulling in the same direction. Luckily for us, the Aprilia guys recognised the opportunity and actively helped us to realise the MotoGP plans.

Was it a commitment from Dorna to also take on all the RNF staff, plus the riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández and the Aprilia deal?

We had nothing to do with what happened with the previous satellite team. It all happened completely independently of us. We simply waited.

We then declared in good time: "If there are two slots, we'll take them."

Suddenly there were the two drivers, a group of mechanics and a group of people who were looking for a home.

So we suggested: Why don't you all work for us?

That's how we managed to get the whole team over to Trackhouse Racing. We were lucky that this opportunity came up.

The RNF team was operating with a budget of 11.6 million euros in 2023. That was obviously too tight, because Raúl Fernández complained in Sepang that he had to deal with old equipment that had too many kilometres behind it. Will the budget be significantly increased?

Yes, we don't want to start with a "shoestring budget", i.e. we don't want to start with too little money.

Until now, the plan was to use Aprilia RS GP 23 bikes. However, the two Trackhouse Aprilia riders really want to have 2024 works bikes. Will that work out?

I'm putting pressure on them to get 2024 material. I want to get our two riders the same material that Maverick and Aleix have. That would help the whole Aprilia effort.

We don't want to do it on the cheap. We want to make a proper impression, be a strong customer team and work very closely with the factory. We want to go all the way.

Under other circumstances, we wouldn't have got involved at all. We have decided to make a financial investment here and we want to take advantage of this opportunity.

If we do it properly and keep up closely with the works team, it will help everyone - our sponsors and our partners. That is 100 per cent our plan.