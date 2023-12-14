Trackhouse Aprilia: "US riders many years away"

Justin Marks (42), owner of the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia Team, wants to put the MotoGP World Championship back on the map in America. A second US GP would be helpful, and the promotion of US talent is also planned in the near future.

The new Romanian-Malaysian RNF-Aprilia customer team presented at the Valencia GP in November 2022 went under after the first MotoGP season. Although the rider pairing of Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández had achieved four top six results in the main races, the MotoGP Participation Committee (consisting of IRTA, Dorna and FIM) withdrew Razlan Razali's team's two grid positions for 2024 the day after the Valencia GP, despite a valid contract with Dorna until the end of 2026.

Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group and the renowned Trackhouse Racing Team in the US NASCAR series, then took over the two MotoGP slots for the next three years, including both riders (for 2024) and the entire staff, without much deliberation.

The trackhouse racing team will be closely affiliated to the Aprilia factory team with riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales and will even be based at the Aprilia Racing headquarters in Noale.

"We want to form a strong independent team and work closely with the factory," explained Justin Marks (42), whose fortune is estimated at $ 50 million and who wants to bring his successful NASCAR business model (2 wins with Ross Chastain in 2023, 1 pole position, 10 top 5 results in 36 races and 640 lead laps) to MotoGP and convince some well-known sponsors from NASCAR to join the premier class.

"I think it's possible that we'll have some of our existing sponsors in MotoGP as well," explained Justin Marks in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "What we do in NASCAR really helps our partners with their marketing strategy in North America. But we also have partners that are global companies, like Anheuser Busch and Coca Cola. We now have the opportunity to bring major global brands into the sport of MotoGP. We have been successful in such endeavours with our NASCAR activities with regard to the American market. Now we are working diligently to attract major sponsors to MotoGP."

The MotoGP live TV coverage on the high-reach TV channels NBC and CNBC should help Trackhouse to find new partners for the MotoGP team, which will require around 15 million euros to operate, with Dorna contributing five million.

For Dorna Sports S.L., the US business is largely idle. In the past, there have been up to three US GPs (Laguna Seca, Indianapolis and Texas), and now the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the only remaining venue, but spectator numbers there have left a lot to be desired for years - because local heroes such as Nicky Hayden, Ben Spies or Colin Edwards are missing. There is not even enough for a halfway decent local wildcard rider from the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

"It would be our dream to have an American rider in the MotoGP team one day," revealed Justin Marks. "But we are years away from that goal. In the meantime, we can team up with American sponsors and partners who are American personalities and can tell the American story."

"We want to work with Dorna and MotoGP officials to grow the sport in North America. growth for the sport in North America. We want to bring spectators out to the races, maybe we need a second US GP. They have raced at Laguna Seca and there is a new track being built in Tennessee, where the Trackhouse Group is based. There are a few options, but it's up to Dorna to decide," admits team owner Marks.

Some MotoGP manufacturers train young riders in the Moto3 or Moto2 classes in a junior academy, for example the Pierer Mobility Group, Yamaha with the VR46 Master Camp Team and Honda with the Honda Asia Team.

Could Justin Marks imagine one day running a junior team in the Moto2 World Championship together with Aprilia Racing, for example, to promote young US riders and build them up for higher tasks?

"That is a possibility. We first need to find out what the American 'talent pool' looks like today and what it is like in America," Justin Marks states. "If we can help to build up American riders in the national junior series at home so that the number of talents who are good enough to ride a Moto3 or Moto2 bike grows, that is a task we can start soon. We would like to help and offer support. But I still have a lot to learn about the Moto3 and Moto2 business model. At the moment, building the MotoGP team has priority. PC Rachidi, Jeremy Appleton, Wilco Zeeelenberg and I have our hands full at the moment. But we are strong supporters if we can help to promote American motorbike talent and bring it to the top."