Pit Beirer: "Augusto has done his job well"

"Augusto Fernández simply has to keep doing what he's been doing, then the improvements we expect in 2024 will come automatically," says KTM Head of Racing Pit Beirer about the Rookie of the Year.

After the disappointments with the two MotoGP rookies Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández in the 2022 season, Pierer Mobility AG was determined to create better conditions for the then Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernández for the 2023 season and, if possible, to give him more than one year to prove himself in the premier class.

The loyal Spaniard did indeed find his feet in the new-look GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team, but team leader Pol Espargaró suffered a serious injury at the very first Grand Prix in Portimão. Jonas Folger was brought into the team as a replacement rider for six Grand Prix; Augusto was suddenly asked to take over the number 1 role.

Augusto Fernández got off to a respectable start in 2023, completed most of the races, continued to learn and shone with fourth place at the Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans in May.

But as the season progressed, the learning curve levelled off and he finished the season in 17th place overall with a haul of 71 points. As expected, the GASGAS driver dominated the "Rookie of the Year" award - as he had no rival in this classification.

Augusto Fernández has made no secret of his weaknesses in recent weeks. "I need to get stronger in qualifying and in the first half of the race," was his self-critical conclusion after his first MotoGP season.

"With Augusto, we experienced second halves of races in 2023, where he set the lap times of the top 3," says KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer. "We will support Augusto in other areas so that he can improve there. He just has to carry on as normal and then the improvements we expect will come automatically. He did his job extremely well for a rookie in 2023. We believe in him and are convinced that he will continue to improve in 2024. We must not forget that he was under pressure to sign a contract last summer because it was uncertain whether he would stay in MotoGP. There was a lot of pressure for the rider. But Augusto will stabilise and achieve good results next year."

"With the Red Bull Athletic Performance Centre in Thalgau, we now have a strong plan for how we will support and prepare the riders during the winter season," said Beirer. "We will specifically train the lively nature and lactate tolerance with the boys so that they improve over a single fast lap and thus achieve better starting positions."

Beirer continued: "Due to the sprint races, the requirements have shifted somewhat this year. If a long-distance runner has to put in a sprint, he also has difficulties. That's why interval training will be necessary, like everyone does in motocross before the season starts, because you have to sprint out of there at the start. You have to get the power peaks in. That's why we're now going to go one step further in terms of rider support. Together with Red Bull, we have decided that every MotoGP rider will have their own personal fitness coach who will work closely with the APC. In the past, every rider always had a coach. But in the end, we never knew what they were doing or how they were training."

"In the meantime, the effort we put into the MotoGP class has become so great that we now leave the factory riders to their fate for months and then see in March in what condition they come out of the winter break," added Beirer. "In future, we want to know how they come out of the winter break."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.