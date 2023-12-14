Pit Beirer: "Jack Miller was distracted in the summer"

Number of World Championship titles MotoGP in the eighth year of fighting for the title Valencia was on course for a double victory. Seven MotoGP victories so far.

Brad Binder has improved from sixth to fourth place in the 2023 Riders' World Championship compared to the previous year and finished the premier class as the best non-Ducati rider. "We want to fight for the world championship crown in 2024," said KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

However, it is no secret that Jack Miller has disappointed overall in his first MotoGP season with Red Bull-KTM, even though he led for 19 of 27 laps in Valencia on Sunday and then crashed. A one-two victory for the Red Bull-KTM duo was in the offing for several laps of this memorable race.

Even Sebastian Risse, Technical Coordinator at KTM, was unable to find a fundamental solution to the Australian's problems until the final races.

The season had started quite promisingly for "Thriller Miller". He praised the potential of the KTM RC16 during the winter tests, conquered a seventh place (Portimão) and a sixth place (Las Termas de Río Hondo) in the first four races on Sunday, and in Jerez he put himself in the limelight with his first podium finish in third place behind Brad Binder.

But then came a number of setbacks - and only two sixth-place Sunday results in Saxony in June and in Motegi in October.

"I have no explanation for this performance. It's just a great pity. Because Jack has made us better, he has opened up new paths for us with his way of working and his way of setting up the bike. He was the fastest KTM rider overnight at the beginning. Afterwards, Brad Binder benefited enormously from the work that Jack brought to the team. And Jack couldn't benefit from his own development work. He was simply distracted in the summer," explained Pit Beirer.

The KTM Head of Motorsport was alluding to the new addition to the Miller family, who gave birth to daughter Pip-Florence in mid-September, shortly after the Misano GP.

"Starting a family like that in Australia in the middle of the season is perhaps something that doesn't leave a racing rider completely unscathed," says Pit Beirer. "But we've had Jack's back all year. Because we couldn't find any obvious mistakes, apart from the fact that he sometimes slipped off the front wheel. Then you get into a spiral, because then the rider wants to prove something to us. He pushes even harder and flies down even faster. Once a MotoGP rider's self-confidence has been knocked, it becomes difficult. That's why Jack didn't have any highlights in the summer. At the last three Grand Prix, actually with the switch to the carbon chassis, the rays of hope returned.

"Jack then completed two decent races with 8th place in Sepang and 9th place in Doha. We built him up and brought him back to where he was in the spring in terms of speed in Valencia," Pit Beirer looks back.

"But despite all the criticism of Jack, I would like to emphasise this: In most of the races in which he finished tenth in 2023, he set faster lap times than in the 2022 season. So it's not that he had a slump that has never happened before, but the MotoGP field is simply developing brutally."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.