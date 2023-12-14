Now finally official: Bastianini continues at Lenovo

At the Malaysian GP on the second weekend in November, it became apparent that Ducati Lenovo was considering swapping Martin for Bastianini. It is now certain that it will not take place.

Naturally, those responsible at Ducati Corse wondered for weeks in the autumn whether a rider line-up at Lenovo Ducati 2024 with Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin would not be more powerful than the planned constellation with Bagnaia and Bastianini.

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna is therefore considering whether Lenovo and Pramac should swap Bastianini for Martin in the final phase of the World Championship. Gigi Dall'Igna told SPEEDWEEK.com in Sepang: "That is not planned at the moment. In terms of the contracts, there is actually no such possibility." But such a manoeuvre was not ruled out at Ducati at this time.

"Ducati had a clause in the contract with Enea that allowed them to decide until the end of August whether Enea would continue riding with Lenovo or join the Pramac team," explained Carlo Pernat, the manager of last year's MotoGP World Championship bronze medallist Enea Bastianini. "Ducati Cose sent me an email on 30 or 31 August and confirmed that Enea would continue to ride for the factory team. In doing so, they lost the opportunity to make such a transfer. So I have it in writing that Enea will stay with Lenovo in 2024. You can't argue away this official document."

"I don't understand how these rumours came about at the overseas GPs. I also don't know whether anything would have changed in Ducati's plans if Jorge Martin had won the world championship. For us, of course, such a change of team would have had a major financial impact because our private sponsors pay significantly more for a place in the works team than for a place at Pramac. Although you have a works bike there, you are not in the works team," emphasised Pernat.

"I also don't understand what should have changed in Ducati's plans in the short time since the end of August," sighed Carlo Pernat in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The fact is that Enea Bastianini has delivered some disappointing results this year, of course injuring himself badly twice in Portimão and in Barcelona.

"Enea was shot down by Luca Marini in Portugal and then was out for almost three months due to a broken shoulder blade," Pernat points out. "He got a current works bike for the first time in 2023, he joined a new team, he had to get used to the way his new crew chief Marco Rigamonti worked. But he couldn't ride the GP23 for three months and couldn't complete a proper fitness programme for three months. In any case, we always believed that Enea would continue to ride for the Lenovo works team in 2024."

Paolo Campinoti, owner of the generator company Pramac and the successful MotoGP team of the same name, dismissed all speculation today when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "Jorge Martin will continue to ride for us in 2024," assured Campinoti.

"If Enea had been transferred to Pramac, it would have cost Ducati a lot of money," Pernat calculated unequivocally.

World champion Pecco Bagnaia stayed out of these discussions: "I am never involved in these decisions and I don't want to interfere in this type of decision. I don't think it would have been fair to Enea after the season he has had. But I'm only here to race. I don't know anything about it."

However, there is no deep love between Bagnaia and Bastianini. The "Bestia" fought the 2022 world champion on the Gresini Ducati GP21 at least four times in a rather ruthless manner and showed little consideration for his title fight against Fabio Quartararo.

And at the 2023 season opener in Portugal, Bastianini dragged Honda star Marc Márquez to pole position, which Bagnaia lost. In October 2023, Bastianini pushed his team-mate into third place in Q1 at the Grand Prix in Mandalika, thereby ruining his chance of a good grid position there.

World Championship runner-up Martin calmly awaited Ducati's decision. "I can't say much about it," he explained today in Sepang. "What I can say: I would be proud to continue with Pramac for another season. But if Ducati wants to see me on a red bike, I would certainly be happy too."

In Valencia, he then said: "If my results from 2023 were not good enough to join the factory team, they will probably never be good enough."

It was rumoured in November that Ducati would only have tried to find an amicable solution for the rider swap if Jorge Martin had won the title. But Ducati did not want to get involved in a legal dispute. And Bastianini's victory in Sepang also put him in a better position to honour Ducati's commitment.