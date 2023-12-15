Aleix Espargaró: "We need Yamaha and Honda"

Although he won a sprint in 2023, Aleix Espargaró is not a fan of Saturday races. The Aprilia rider finished the season in sixth place. The ever-growing Grand Prix calendar worries him from time to time.

Dorna is proud of the MotoGP attendance figures this year. Officially, more than 2.8 million spectators attended the twenty Grands Prix. The Dorna organisers believe that the fans also did so because of the new sprint races on Saturday.

Aleix Espargaró says that he doesn't know what to think. "But if they said that three times as many people would come next year if we had 25 GPs on the calendar, I would ride them," says the Aprilia rider.

"I love this sport, but we are not machines. I have a great life. I fly in on a Thursday on a private jet, but my technicians fly out on Monday and are at the track on Tuesday, and they earn a lot less. Nobody has the perfect answer to how to make the sport more popular. I am critical of the schedule and the calendar, but Dorna is working hard on it. They try everything to bring us closer to the fans and that deserves respect. But sometimes it's at our expense," muses the 34-year-old from Granollers in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

You have also commented on the changes in MotoGP in the past. Are you worried about the future of the sport?

Honestly, I don't want to think about that. I'm having a great time at the moment and I want to stop the world and keep this momentum going! But of course I won't be racing for another ten or five years. Towards the end of last year and the beginning of this year we saw an improvement. It was crazy to see how many people were at Le Mans and Jerez, or even in Barcelona. I hope the popularity continues to grow.

But there was also a race like at the Red Bull Ring, which was not very exciting...

But with the current technology, where everything and everyone is so close together, it's difficult to keep all the races interesting. I think the engineers and the people from Dorna should find somewhere when it comes to the technology but also the show.

But the technology is developing so fast that it won't be easy to stop it. And at some point technology can stop the show. The impact of things like holeshot devices, rear-height devices and aero should be less in my opinion. But I also believe that someone like Carlos Ezpeleta (Dorna's Chief Sporting Officer) is smart enough to find that balance.

And concessions for Honda and Yamaha are part of that...

Absolutely. They agreed to give concessions to Aprilia back then, and that's why we are where we are today. That's the reality. We had a few advantages (more engines, more test days, development during the season, note) and we took advantage of that. And now we are winning with the same weapons. It is clear to me that we have to accept that they are now also getting concessions. We need Yamaha and Honda.

The whole paddock knows your twins Max and Mia. How would you react if one of them said: "Dad, I want to be a MotoGP rider"?

That would be a very difficult moment... Whatever they want to do, I will support them in everything, but becoming a motorbike racer... that will be difficult for me. I love MotoGP, but it's so dangerous. They have motorbikes at home but they are not really enthusiastic about the sport.

They want to see me win, but I don't think they think it's anything special for me to win races on a motorbike. If I won matches as a tennis player, they would be proud of me too. I would rather see them play tennis or golf or become architects like their mum.