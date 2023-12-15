New safety car for 2024: 748 hp for safety

The BMW XM Label Red will be the first safety car with an electrified drive system to be used in MotoGP next year. The new safety car will make its debut at the start of the 2024 season in Qatar.

Before the last race Sunday of the 2023 season, BMW M Managing Director Franciscus van Meel and DORNA CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta unveiled the safety car for the coming year in Valencia. The BMW XM Label Red will be the first high-performance vehicle with an electrified drive system.

"BMW M GmbH is providing the Official Car of MotoGP for the 26th time in 2024 and has always made it its mission to put its technical innovations at the service of safety on the race track," said Ezpeleta.

"With the BMW XM Label Red Safety Car, the fleet of high-performance cars in use in MotoGP will be strengthened by another real highlight. We are already looking forward to seeing it on track in Qatar," added the 77-year-old Spaniard.

"It is a logical step that the most powerful BMW M car we have ever brought onto the market will be the new spearhead of our safety car fleet in MotoGP," added van Meel. "The first MotoGP safety car with an electrified drive is clear proof of our drive for new, future-oriented technologies."

The new safety car has a V8 engine which, together with the electric drive, achieves a system output of 748 hp. The BMW XM Label Red has been equipped with various safety car elements for its use on the racetracks. These include the corresponding front flashers, the safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, 6-point racing harnesses and a fire extinguisher.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.