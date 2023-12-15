Pole of Poles Award: Pecco Bagnaia honoured

Once again this year, Tissot, as the official timekeeper of MotoGP, honoured the riders who have conquered the most poles in 2023. In the MotoGP class, Pecco Bagnaia was honoured for the third time in a row.

As part of the MotoGP awards ceremony in Valencia, the "Tissot Pole of Poles Award" was once again presented this year to the riders who secured the most pole positions this year. The official timekeeper of the Motorcycle World Championship presented the winners with various models from its own range of watches.

A total of 25 riders started from pole across all three classes this year, with 48 riders starting the race from the front row.

In the MotoGP class, champion Pecco Bagnaia once again came out on top. The Ducati star was delighted to take the honours for the third time in a row. He started from first place on the grid seven times and from the front row 15 times. In recognition, the 26-year-old from Turin was presented with a Tissot PRX Automatic Chronograph watch.

There were 11 pole-setters in the Moto2 class this year, with Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer and Aron Canet each starting from the best grid position three times. The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 watch went to teenager Acosta, who had more starts from the front row than Aldeguer and Canet.

It was also the champion in the entry-level Moto3 class who was delighted to receive the award and a Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph watch. Jaume Masiá achieved this by taking six poles in Austin, Silverstone, Misano, India, Motegi and Sepang.

Pole positions 2023

MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia 7

Jorge Martin 4

Marco Bezzecchi 3

Luca Marini 2

Aleix Espargaró 1

Alex Márquez 1

Marc Márquez 1

Maverick Viñales 1

Moto2

Pedro Acosta 3

Fermin Aldeguer 3

Aron Canet 3

Jake Dixon 2

Alonso Lopez 2

Sam Lowes 2

Celestino Vietti 2

Somkiat Chantra 1

Joe Roberts 1

Filip Salac 1

Moto3

Jaume Masiá 6

Ayumu Sasaki 5

Deniz Öncü 4

Collin Veijer 2

Dani Holgado 1

Diogo Moreira 1

David Munoz 1