Marc Márquez: "Must now turn the tables"

Marc Márquez will start a new chapter with Ducati after leaving Honda. He knows that a difficult task awaits him, as he will have to assert himself against champion Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Marc Márquez's Honda farewell was an emotional one, as the eight-time champion emphasised at his last appearance as a Repsol Honda factory rider at the season finale in Valencia. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to the new chapter in his career with Ducati, even though the 30-year-old from Cervera knows that he will have to overcome a major challenge if he wants to prevail against his new brand colleagues Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

During the last race weekend, he said with regard to the champion: "Congratulations to Pecco! He has mastered the most difficult task a rider can face, namely defending the world title. It's very tricky to win the title, but it's even more difficult to defend it. He managed to do that, even though Jorge Martin put a lot of pressure on him."

"But I'm looking forward to analysing his data and seeing how he did it. Because he and Martin are currently the fastest guys on the track," continued the Spaniard. And he emphasised: "In the past, the riders who switched to Honda copied my style, maybe now I have to copy theirs. I have to turn the tables now and understand how they ride, because they have been riding for many years and of course they will be super fast."

Asked about the weaknesses of Bagnaia and Martin, Márquez said: "It's very difficult to identify any weaknesses at the moment. At the moment it looks like every rider on the Ducati can be fast at times. But only Pecco and Martin have managed to do this consistently throughout the season. Understanding that will certainly be very interesting."

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.