MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta: "Still have a lot to learn"

Moto2 world champion Pedro Acosta will battle with the big stars of the motorbike world championship next year as a MotoGP rookie. The teenager from Spain insists that he is entering the premier class without any expectations.

Pedro Acosta has already made his MotoGP debut. At the Valencia test, the Moto2 World Champion took to the track on the RC16 of the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team and delivered a decent performance. In the end, he was just 1.2 seconds off the fastest time of the day set by Aprilia rookie Maverick Viñales.

He is no stranger to quick success, as Acosta already shone in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, which he won in 2020. A year later, he was crowned world champion in his rookie season in Moto3. He started the year with second place at the season opener in Qatar.

At the second race at the Losail International Circuit, which took place on the same track due to the coronavirus pandemic, he celebrated his first GP victory, which was followed by two more wins at the subsequent tests of strength in Portugal and Jerez. Three further victories at the Sachsenring, the Red Bull Ring and the Algarve International Circuit were enough to secure the world title later in the season.

Looking back, Acosta admits in a video interview on "MotoGP.com": "It was one of my biggest problems that I won right after I entered the World Championship. I didn't know what it felt like to struggle in a championship and not win when you have to fight your way back. Everything happened so quickly and at such an early stage, I was so young and didn't know what it was like to have a bad year."

He then experienced this in Moto2, to which he was promoted after his title triumph. "I lacked the feeling for the bike and I crashed a lot. Now I know what it's like to have a difficult year. I understand what it's like to fight to achieve a goal," says Acosta.

Next year, the youngest Moto2 World Champion of all time now faces a particularly big challenge, as Acosta will compete in the MotoGP class in the colours of the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team. "I have no expectations, because with them comes pressure, and when that pressure is there, it's very easy to make mistakes," he says.

"If you make mistakes, then you don't learn and you can't improve. And if you don't keep improving, you have to go home at some point," emphasises Acosta, adding modestly: "I will now have to go through the transition from old kid to young man and learn a lot before I can compete. But I will take the necessary time to do so."