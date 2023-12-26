Marc Márquez admits: "I wasn't mature enough"

Marc Márquez and the Repsol Honda Team have left their mark on MotoGP over the past eleven years. The Spaniard has now revealed how this time has shaped him and how difficult it was for him to say goodbye.

On 26 November 2023, Marc Márquez contested his last race for the time being on the Honda RC213V at the Valencia GP. The MotoGP superstar thus closed one of the most successful chapters in the history of the motorbike world championship after eleven years. The future Gresini Ducati rider spoke about how he has developed over the decade in the Repsol Honda Team and the importance the Japanese team has had in his life.

"The Repsol Honda Team has been the team that has shaped my career and my life from the very beginning. They will remain so forever," the 30-year-old began unusually emotionally. "I was with them for eleven years and together we won six world championship titles. I will never be able to do that with another team. They will always be the squad with whom I have had the most success, both personally and in sport."

What distinguishes the Marc of 2013 from the Marc of today? "I've learnt a lot, especially from the low blows," replied the Spaniard, emphasising: "You can't compare a 20-year-old with a 30-year-old man. All the ideas in my head are now much clearer and more mature. Such a decision to leave the team would have been impossible at the age of 23 or 24. I simply wasn't mature enough for that."

Since breaking his upper arm in Jerez in 2020, the success-spoilt Márquez has suffered numerous crashes and setbacks. Nevertheless, he affirmed: "My character and my smile are still the same as before. But my will to win in particular remains unbroken. I am here to win. Both on and off the track, I do what feels right for me and what I have to do to finish in the front positions. That's why I will never regret this decision."

Márquez has already stood on the top step of the podium 85 times at a Grand Prix (59 times in the premier class). He revealed his tactics that enabled him to be so successful: "I was often not the fastest in the race. I won because I was the cleverest or managed the race in a different way to everyone else. Fortunately, I've won so many races that I don't remember every single one, which is a nice achievement."

Saying goodbye to the Repsol Honda Team after eleven years together was visibly difficult for the Spaniard: "What will I miss? Simply everything. I will miss the entrance to the pits, the colours, the people and the bike, simply everything. I've known nothing else since I started in MotoGP. So the question should rather be what I won't miss."