Ducati celebrates its champions with replica models

To celebrate this, the Italians have rented the "Unipol Arena" in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna, around five kilometres from the Ducati headquarters, and are inviting all fans to a party for the champions on the evening of 15 December under the motto "Campioni in Festa" - including the top three of the MotoGP World Championship, World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing).

They are joined by Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista and Supersport Champion Nicolò Bulega. Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna was also on stage.



The Italian manufacturer's dominance was particularly overwhelming in the MotoGP World Championship in 2023 - the eight Desmosedici riders were clearly superior to the competition in terms of numbers, but the track record also speaks for itself and surpassed the already strong previous season once again.



In 20 Grands Prix, Ducati achieved 17 victories in the main races (including 13 double victories) by six riders. Both are records - never before has a manufacturer won more in the premier class in one season, never before with so many different riders (7 x Bagnaia, 4 x Martin, 3 x Bezzecchi, 1 x Zarco, 1 x Di Giannantonio, 1 x Bastianini).



All eight riders from the Ducati armada stood on the podium in 2023, collecting a total of 43 GP podiums over the full distance and thus surpassing the previous record of 39 podiums for Honda in 1997. Eight times it was a pure Ducati podium. Over the course of the season, at least one Desmosedici rider has made it onto the podium in 46 consecutive GP races.



There were also 16 sprint wins (Martin 9 x, Bagnaia 4 x, Alex Márquez 2 x, Bezzecchi 1 x) and 17 pole positions. At least one Desmosedici has been on the front row of the grid for an incredible 60 Grands Prix in a row.



Ducati won the Constructors' Championship for the fourth time in a row and for the fifth time overall. For the first time, the Italians won two riders' titles in a row: Pecco Bagnaia was the first rider since Mick Doohan in 1998 to successfully defend the number 1 starting number in the premier class. In the MotoGP era, only his mentor Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez had managed to win titles in consecutive years before him.



"I would hang the printout with these figures in my office," Gigi Dall'Igna smiled at the press conference in the run-up to the big party. "From being the only manufacturer with 'concessions', we have now become the only manufacturer without concessions," he said, unable to resist a little side-swipe.



Ducati had also prepared a surprise: In honour of the world champions, five strictly limited replica models with the original signature of the respective rider will be produced this year:



-111 V2 in this year's Aruba.it design by Bulega

- 219 yellow V4S, in the look of the Superbike meetings in Misano and Jerez in honour of the two-time SBK champion Bautista

-72 black V4S in the Mooney VR46 design by Bezzecchi

- 189 V4S in the Prima Pramac colours of MotoGP runner-up Martin

- 263 V4S with the number 1 of Bagnaia, like Bautista's replica in yellow

Ducati's successes in the 2023 MotoGP season:

Pecco Bagnaia: 7 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, a total of 15 GP podiums, 7 pole positions.

Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 9 sprint wins, a total of 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.

Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, a total of 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.

Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, a total of 6 podiums.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP win, a total of 2 GP podiums.

Enea Bastianini: 1 GP win.

Alex Márquez: 2 sprint wins, 2 GP podiums, 1 pole position.

Luca Marini: 2 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.