Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "I really wanted to win"

Last year, Ducati's World Championship party was held in the historic city centre of Bologna; this year, the choice fell on the "Unipol Arena" in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna, not far from the company headquarters, which can accommodate up to 20,000 people depending on the configuration - and was sold out on Friday evening.

Before Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia is celebrated by the fans on stage, he unveiled his new replica model of a Panigale V4S, limited to 263 pieces and signed by his hand, which this year is not in Ducati red, but in the special yellow look of the Misano GP.

His season this year was also "different, completely different" compared to his first MotoGP title win last year, said the Ducati Lenovo factory rider looking back. "Last year, we were at a point where we had nothing left to lose because we were 91 points behind - and when you're at the stage where you just have to win, for some reason it almost becomes easier to win. We then won four races in a row, made up a lot of points and were able to allow ourselves to control the final races in the end."

"This year was a bit the opposite," continued the 26-year-old Italian. "We already had a 66-point lead - and then we even fell behind in Indonesia. It was a difficult situation, especially after Barcelona. But we always managed to remain very consistent, which is the key in the end. On Sunday we were always the strongest and we brought the points home. In my opinion, this World Championship title was nicer because I won it with the number 1," added the now two-time MotoGP champion with a broad smile.

The crux of the season was his frightening crash shortly after the start of the Catalunya GP. "That was a complicated moment. I woke up the next day and was really destroyed, there was nothing I could do, but we started rehab straight away and did the maximum to be ready for Misano, just five days later," said Pecco, looking back on an arduous home GP that was dominated by his title rival Jorge Martin. "We managed to finish on the front row of the grid and on the podium in both races - losing only 14 points instead of 37, which made the difference in the end. I believe that this race was decisive. Mentally, however, I didn't manage to perform at 100 per cent after that, especially in the early stages of the races or in qualifying. It was a bit complicated to get back to the level that we only found again in the last few races."

Nevertheless, Bagnaia never doubted that he would successfully defend his title, the first with the #1 since Mick Doohan in 1998: "I always thought that I absolutely wanted to win. It would have been difficult for me to accept defeat," admitted the VR46 protégé. "But sometimes it's right to fall in order to get back on top. You always learn something from every lesson and I believe that this second half of the season was an important lesson for the whole team."

Meanwhile, Pecco doesn't want to think about next season just yet. "There'll be plenty of time for that," he waved off. "And now we have time for 'Call of Duty'," he said with a grin, referring to his current favourite video game.

Ducati's successes in the 2023 MotoGP season:

Pecco Bagnaia: 7 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, a total of 15 GP podiums, 7 pole positions.



Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 9 sprint wins, a total of 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.



Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, a total of 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.



Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, a total of 6 podiums.



Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP win, a total of 2 GP podiums.



Enea Bastianini : 1 GP win.



Alex Márquez: 2 sprint wins, 2 GP podiums, 1 pole position.



Luca Marini: 2 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.