Trackhouse: "Talking about podiums and victories at some point"

Trackhouse-Aprilia team owner Justin Marks wants to have 2024 factory Aprilia and bring his MotoGP team to the top in the near future. Marks: "But first we have to get to know the needs of the team."

The new Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP Racing Team wants to establish itself among the strongest satellite teams in the premier class in the medium term. The new team owner Justin Marks wants to order his riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández the latest factory bikes for the coming season at the last minute, i.e. Aprilia RS GP24 models, which are also available to factory riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales.

What goals has Justin Marks set himself for the 2024 MotoGP season? "The goal for now will be to build our relationship with Aprilia and organise 2024 material for our two riders," said Justin Marks in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We need to get to know the team and find out what their needs are. Of course, we are looking around the market and talking to potential sponsors. We have already had a lot of good discussions. We want to be successful in this area and not start the MotoGP commitment with a shoe string budget. Apart from that, we are looking at building a great team. We support Aprilia and will provide stability around our team so that we can grow over time."

Justin Marks has formed a winning team in the NASCAR Cup Series in just one year. He finished fourth overall in the 2022 NASCAR Series with Ross Chastain in the Chevy Camaro and caused a stir when he persuaded former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkönen to make a NASCAR appearance.

The entrepreneur is not satisfied with half measures. That's why the Trackhouse team doesn't just want to fill the grid slots in MotoGP in the medium term. "At the moment, we are primarily concerned with putting together a good team," Justin Marks emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "But in the future, we want to have the best riders in the world, all of whom currently only want to ride in works teams. Then at some point we can talk about podiums and victories."

Anyone familiar with the costs of NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) can imagine that the MotoGP World Championship will not overburden the Trackhouse Racing Team financially. A top team in the NASCAR Cup Series generates a turnover of USD 180 to 200 million. A main sponsor pays between $5 million and $35 million for a team, depending on its chances of success.

In Formula 1, Red Bull paid Renault €54 million a year for each of the two teams, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso, from 2014 to 2016 - just for the underperforming and unreliable hybrid drive units.

A renowned MotoGP team, on the other hand, can be operated with 12 to 15 million euros, 7 million of which is contributed by Dorna.

This is why Red Bull Group boss Didi Mateschitz recognised a few years ago: "In MotoGP, you get the best price-performance ratio as a sponsor."

NASCAR proves that spectacular motorsport can also be presented with reasonably priced racing cars. Up to 300,000 spectators per event are the order of the day.

A NASCAR racing car costs around $150,000 (excluding engine and gearbox). The engine package can be leased for the 36 to 38 races a year for $2 million.

A renowned MotoGP team receives 7 million from Dorna alone, although this sum varies depending on the number of Grand Prix races.

The factories charge between 2.2 and 2.5 million euros per rider and season for a MotoGP leasing package. However, this sum can increase depending on the specification and the number of desired technical updates.

Trackhouse Aprilia Racing wants to shorten the route to the top, not waste time with material from 2023 and lease the latest factory machines from Aprilia instead of the planned RS-GP23.

This plan motivates riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández, attracts more sponsors - and paves the way for talks with the very best riders in the world in 2025.