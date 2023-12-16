Domenicali (Ducati): "2024? It's going to be complicated"

After the dream 2023 season, Ducati celebrated its stars with five replica models and a big World Championship party. At the same time, the question arises: What's next? This is what Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall'Igna say.

Ducati celebrated no fewer than seven world championship titles in grand style on Friday evening in the packed "Unipol Arena" in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna: in addition to Pecco Bagnai's successful defence of the title and what is now the fourth constructors' title in a row in MotoGP, Aruba.it brought the "Triple Crown" in the Superbike World Championship to Borgo Panigale with Àlvaro Bautista, and Nicolò Bulega won the Supersport World Championship for the first time, including the Constructors' title.

The Italian factory thus surpassed its already outstanding 2022 season once again and had every reason to celebrate. At the same time, however, the question arose: What else is to come next year?

"It's starting to get a bit complicated," admitted Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. "This year has been really extraordinary. Winning is always complicated and we knew that it would also be difficult to repeat last year's success. This now means that we are the first manufacturer in history to not only win the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships in the same year, but to repeat both titles the following year - and as the icing on the cake, the Supersport World Championship. Normally you achieve something in life and then set yourself additional goals. At this point, however, it will be difficult to do even better next year."

"But we may have an idea, in the longer term," added the CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, referring to the new motocross project from Borgo Panigale, which will be officially presented and shown for the first time alongside the traditional presentations of the factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships from 21 to 23 January in Madonna di Campiglio.

"Sometimes we are asked what makes Ducati so special," continued Domenicali. "We don't have a magic formula, but with Gigi Dall'Igna the idea of an engineering approach has been fully developed - with a strong focus on physics, mathematics and simulations, but at the same time the approach is also very much characterised by a humanistic approach and passion, because not everything is just sober numbers."

Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna also referred to his team when looking back on the season dominated by Ducati: "It's a fantastic feeling because we all make really significant sacrifices to achieve these results - from the riders to the technicians and mechanics, who often stay up late. As always, behind the technology are the people who always make the difference. I believe that we have an enviable team, from a technical and above all from a human point of view. The atmosphere at Ducati Corse in general and in all our teams is really special," he emphasised.

In MotoGP in particular, this is reflected in an impressive track record: in 2023, the eight-strong Ducati armada secured a total of 17 victories and 43 podium finishes from 20 GP races - both records for the premier class.

"The numbers are really incredible," enthused Dall'Igna. "When I thought about 2023 last year, I thought it would be a difficult year. Because after a season as good as 2022, I really feared that I would have to suffer to at least achieve the same again. In reality, we really achieved a lot more. That makes me really proud."

Another first: Ducati won with six different riders in the past MotoGP season. "This is really incredible, normally a manufacturer wins with two or three riders, but to win with six riders means that the bike works well with every riding style," said the delighted Managing Director of Ducati Corse, who emphasised another figure in particular: Eight times there was a pure Ducati podium.

"This figure perhaps impresses me the most," revealed Dall'Igna. "I remember crying in 2021 when we took the entire podium for the first time. This year it's happened nine times, it's really incredible." However, due to a tyre pressure penalty, KTM factory rider Brad Binder subsequently took the podium instead of Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio at the season finale in Valencia.

Dall'Igna could not resist a sideways glance at the new "concessions" system that has been decided for the 2024 season amidst all the celebrations: "The only thing that surprises me a little: In a relatively short space of time, we have gone from being the only manufacturer with 'concessions' to the only factory without concessions. That's also incredible," he grinned.

Ducati's successes in the 2023 MotoGP season:

Pecco Bagnaia: 7 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, a total of 15 GP podiums, 7 pole positions.



Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 9 sprint wins, a total of 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.



Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, a total of 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.



Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, a total of 6 podiums.



Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP win, a total of 2 GP podiums.



Enea Bastianini : 1 GP win.



Alex Márquez: 2 sprint wins, 2 GP podiums, 1 pole position.



Luca Marini: 2 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.