Flatrock Motorsports Park: Location for new US GP?

In the US state of Tennessee, engineer Hermann Tilke is building a spectacular new motorsport arena. The circuit in Flatrock could become the venue for a second US GP.

The new Trackhouse-Aprilia team owner Justin Marks wants to convince renowned American sponsors such as Anheuser Busch, Coca Cola and Jockey to join his new racing team in the far-reaching MotoGP World Championship. He would also like to see another US GP, especially as three US events have taken place several times a year in the past - in Texas, Indy and Laguna Seca. And one day he would also like to see an American MotoGP rider again, although no one is currently available. And Joe Roberts did not finish higher than 13th overall in the Moto2 World Championship.

The "WheatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway" (11 corners, length: 3.6 km) with the famous Corkscrew was modernised and rebuilt in the spring, but because the promoter regularly failed to pay the Dorna fees, it has not been raced there since 2023.

Justin Marks' Trackhouse Entertainment Group is based in Nashville, Tennessee, so he is looking with curiosity and interest at the new racetrack project from engineer Hermann Tilke, who is currently working on the design for Flatrock Motorsports Park in the state of Tennessee.

This racetrack will consist of a 5.631 km long "Club Circuit" for private members and a 4.296 km long variant, which is to be homologated for FIM competitions (MotoGP, Superbkike World Championship) and is to receive the Grade 2 standard from the FIA for all car races with the exception of Formula 1.

The new Flatrock Motorsport Arena in the US southern state of Tennessee is scheduled to open in 2024 and will even feature a 9.493 km racetrack with a 30-degree banked turn and no fewer than 34 (!) corners. By comparison, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, has 21 corners. Incidentally, the COTA was also designed by German race track architect Hermann Tilke.

The circuit in Flatrock is located in Rockwood, Tennessee, close to Interstate I-40, around 112 kilometres west of the city of Knoxville.

Construction work on the track in Flatrock began in August. The first layer of asphalt is to be laid before the end of the year. The two further layers of surfacing are scheduled for spring 2024.

The Flatrock Motorsports Park will have a clubhouse and a restaurant, and a hotel, brewery, shopping centre and amphitheatre for live concerts and other events are to be built there in a further expansion phase. A karting track will also be built.

"The construction work has been affected by heavy rainfall, extreme heat and a few other obstacles," explained Flatrock founder Rusty Bittle. "But the team has withstood all odds in the endeavour to create one of the most spectacular circuits in the world."

Rusty Bittle adds: "We look back with pride and satisfaction at what we have achieved, but we are aware that there is still a lot to do. But we are getting closer and closer to the day when we will see the first race cars on the track here in Flatrock. Until that day, we will work tirelessly together."