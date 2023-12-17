The new MotoGP team: What's behind Trackhouse?

In the last three weeks, the new Trackhouse Racing Team has made a lot of headlines. But what does the company Trackhouse stand for? CEO Justin Marks explains.

The new Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP Racing Team is a subsidiary of the Trackhouse Entertainment Group, and CEO Justin Marks has made a name for himself in the US NASCAR series as a racing driver and team owner. Trackhouse NASCAR Racing Team is based in Concord, North Carolina, and was founded in 2021 by former Nationwide Series race winner Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull.

As Justin Marks wants to ensure the growth of Trackhouse and develop the company name into a global brand, he got a taste of the MotoGP world at the 2023 Austrian Motorcycle GP at the Red Bull Ring in August. There, he asked Dorna about the circumstances under which he could one day take over two MotoGP slots and a team. He originally planned to join the team in 2025, but then took the plunge in November 2023 when the RNF-Aprilia team collapsed.

Justin Marks now wants to get his riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández factory bikes for the coming 2024 season instead of the planned RS-GP23, as Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, who finished the 2024 World Championship in the top 7, will ride.

The Trackhouse Entertainment Group is based in Nashville, Tennessee. "We are very successful commercially with our NASCAR side," says Trackhouse CEO Justin Marks (42). "We're completely sold out at all our races and we have huge sponsorships with companies like Anheuser Busch, Coca Cola, Jockey, Chevrolet and so on. So we're on the right track."

"We also own medium-sized companies in the United States, for example go-kart tracks, large distribution channels, we make investments for media content, for documentaries and 'story telling', and we invest in other racing championships in the USA. For example, we own shares in a stock car racing series. We've made a lot of different investments," explained Justin Marks in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.