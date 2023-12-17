Background: The deals between the factories and the customer teams

At the beginning of the MotoGP era, the customer teams were regarded by the factories as an annoying appendage. Today, a team like Pramac can fight for the title right up to the final. What has changed?

The face of the MotoGP World Championship has changed dramatically since the introduction of this new four-stroke category in 2002. In the transition year 2002, 500cc two-strokes were still competing against the 990cc four-strokes, which had three cylinders (Aprilia), four (Yamaha, Suzuki) and five cylinders (Honda). And even a successful private team like the Red Bull Yamaha team of Bob McLean and Peter Clifford managed with an annual budget of 6 million.

After 2002, the four-stroke customer teams of Honda and Yamaha were mostly equipped with the previous year's material, because for the factory teams, a defeat against an in-house team was not an option. Defeat against an in-house customer team was as bad as a defeat against a rival brand. Nevertheless, the Gresini-MoviStar Honda team, for example, with riders such as Sete Gibernau and Marco Melandri, fought for the world title three times from 2003 to 2005 and outperformed the Repsol Honda team three times in those three years!

Why does this happen? Because the customer team owners, often ex-racers like Agostini, Rainey, Roberts, Pons, Cecchinello (he brought Casey Stoner into MotoGP in 2006) and Gresini, often had a better feel for the qualities of the riders than the snooty desk clerks of the factory teams.

Many years passed before individual factories offered the latest generation of MotoGP bikes to customer teams - such as Honda to LCR with Stefan Bradl from 2012 to 2014 and Gresini with Álvaro Bautista.

Tech3 Yamaha, on the other hand, never received a current factory bike for riders such as Andrea Dovizioso, James Toseland, Ben Spies, Cal Crutchlow, Pol Espargaró or Bradley Smith until the end of 2028. This was one of the reasons why team owner Hervé Poncharal switched to KTM for 2019.

But at some point, other factories also became convinced that the chances of success would increase if at least the more promising of the two riders in the satellite teams also had factory equipment - such as Fabio Quartararo at Petronas-Yamaha in 2020 or, gradually, the Pramac squad at Ducati. In 2021, Valentino Rossi also received a 2021 factory machine at Petronas-Yamaha, and KTM also did everything it could to equip the Tech3 team on a par with the Red Bull KTM Factory Team, but it didn't always work out.

If the two Trackhouse Aprilia riders Oliveira and Raúl Fernández also ride RS-GP24s next year, there will only be four 2023 bikes in the field, namely Pertamina VR46 Ducati (Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio) and Gresini Racing (Alex and Marc Márquez).

Dorna has actually stipulated a maximum leasing fee of 2.2 million euros per rider and team. But the teams have room for negotiation with their motorbike suppliers. If a very wealthy private team like Petronas-Yamaha wants a current works bike for a top rider, they can negotiate individually with the factory. And the leasing instalments for a 2024 bike are of course significantly higher than for a used 2023 bike. And it wasn't so long ago that even two-year-old MotoGP bikes were being leased.

The enterprising Dorna managers would prefer it if every factory equipped a customer team. But Yamaha has none, Ducati has three.

Most satellite teams pay more than 2.2 million to their manufacturer or the equipment suppliers, because in most cases the crash parts have to be replaced and paid for or technical updates to components such as suspension, brakes, clutch, chassis, electronics, aero updates and so on. Some manufacturers offer the teams a lump sum for the crash parts, and if this amount is exceeded, additional invoices become due.

The cleverer team owners endeavour to find "all-inclusive" deals so that they don't go bankrupt with pilots who are eager to crash and can also afford some updates.

After all, if you don't protect yourself, you suddenly have to pay the manufacturer 5.6 million euros instead of 4.6 million euros, but not a single owner of a customer team has planned for this financial leeway.

Increasingly, the factories are also paying the salaries and the steep success bonuses for the riders from the customer teams: at LCR, GASGAS-Tech3, Pramac and the Trackhouse-Aprilia customer team.

For some customer teams, the factories at least cover the costs of the bonus payments, which are also variable and unpredictable.

After all, if a private rider achieves four victories, such as Enea Bastianini in 2022 at Gresini Racing or Martin in 2023 at Prima Pramac, considerable bonus payments are due - but no sponsor puts any additional money on the table.

"You always have to have 5 to 10 per cent leeway in your budget for costs that you can't calculate in advance," says GASGAS-Tech3 Team Principal Hervé Poncharal. "But you can't gambled and plan 50 per cent of the annual budget without hedging. Otherwise you get into a danger zone."

At the time, this meant that some teams, such as Interwetten-Honda, disappeared from the MotoGP World Championship after just one year in 2011.

When the manufacturers did not support the strong customer teams so generously, the satellite teams were naturally more independent. Before the single-strip era (which began in 2009), this also applied to the choice of tyre brand (Michelin, Bridgestone, Dunlop), the choice of rider and even the choice of crew chiefs, sponsors or oil and fuel brands.

When Ducati Corse considered transferring Enea Bastianini from the Lenovo team to the Pramac team in exchange for Jorge Martin in November, even Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti declared: "That will be decided by Ducati."

"As team owners, we bore a considerably greater financial risk in return," said Tech3 Team Principal Hervé Poncharal.

Today, manufacturers such as Honda, Pierer Mobility and Aprilia have much closer relationships with their (only) customer teams LCR, Tech3 and neue Trackhouse than in the past, when they simply leased the bikes but had little influence on team management, the search for sponsors and the choice of riders.

Today, the top riders have contracts with the factories and the respective motorsport managers then assign them to one of their two teams - depending on their ability, experience and prospects of success.

The customer team owners are sometimes given a certain say. "Since the coronavirus era, our riders have had two contracts - one with HRC and one with LCR Racing," LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello told SPEEDWEEK.com.

"The three motorbike factories, which currently only supply one customer team, will then be directly involved with all four riders. Two ride in the official factory team, the other two are supported just as well as the factory riders, even if the customer team is run by a separate company that covers part of the costs," admits Hervé Poncharal.

Today, the business risk for MotoGP team owners is limited. Unless sponsors default on payments due to unreliable sponsors, as was the case with the RNF team in the last two years.