Television rights: No German free TV channel in sight

More than six weeks ago, Dorna agreed the pay-TV deal with Sky Sports for the German-speaking countries. The search for a well-known free TV partner has so far come to nothing.

Since 9 November, MotoGP fans in the German broadcasting area no longer have the opportunity to watch the 2024 practice sessions and races on free TV in the German broadcasting area. In many other European countries, Dorna sold the live TV rights to financially strong pay-TV broadcasters and streaming services several years ago - for example in Italy, Spain and the UK, to Sky, DAZN and TNT (formerly BT Sports).

After lengthy negotiations, Dorna Sports S.L. and Sky Deutschland announced the conclusion of a long-term contract for the MotoGP live TV rights on pay TV at the weekend of the Malaysian GP at the beginning of November.

This agreement begins in 2024 and ends the era of ServusTV's German live rights. In Germany, the MotoGP live TV rights are currently held exclusively by pay-TV broadcaster SKY, which is also authorised to offer these live rights for Austria and Switzerland. Sky will show all MotoGP races on Sunday and the Tissot Sprints, as well as the qualifying and practice sessions.

As part of the new agreement, Sky Sport will also broadcast live coverage of all Moto2 and Moto3 races, as well as the MotoE World Championship races.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the duration of the contract. However, Dorna usually concludes TV contracts for three to five years.

Sky Sport will also offer GP sport via freely selectable channels for MotoGP, including onboard cameras, data channels and images from a helicopter perspective.

As ServusTV is withdrawing from the German market, the era of free MotoGP television is now also over in Germany.

Hans Gabbe, Senior Vice President Sports Rights & Commercialisation at Sky Deutschland: "With the purchase of the live TV rights to MotoGP, Moto3, Moto2 and MotoE, we will bring the best two-wheel racing series in the world to the homes of motorsport fans in Germany. Whether MotoGP, Formula 1 or IndyCar Series: anyone who loves spectacular motorsport will find it on Sky Sport."

"We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Sky Sport, the leading pay-TV provider in Europe. They broadcast the best sporting events in each country. We know they will offer the fans of MotoGP, which we believe is the best show in the world, a high quality and comprehensive programme - in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. These are important markets for us and we want to continue to expand our coverage there," explained Alex Arroyo, Head of Media Rights at Dorna Sports .

" We already had a new spectator record at the Sachsenring this year," added Arroyo. "Now we are looking forward to working with Sky to bring this exciting sport to an even wider audience in German-speaking countries."

The starter package (including Formula 1) will cost 20 euros, rising to 28 euros in the second year.

All MotoGP broadcasts will be available on Sky Sport via satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile and will also be available on WOW Live-Sport as part of the Sky Sport package.

However, ServusTV will continue to have the free TV live rights for the Austrian broadcasting area, SRF for Switzerland.

Dorna's TV rights sellers have met with little interest in the search for German broadcasters who want to make offers for the MotoGP live rights on free TV, even shortly before the turn of the year. Premium broadcasters such as ARD, ZDF, Pro7.sat1 and RTL have so far declined due to the lack of German GP aces, and the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV is withdrawing from the German market.

It therefore remains uncertain whether a reputable free TV partner will be found in Germany by the start of the season that will at least show the highlights free of charge on Mondays - like ITV in the UK. ITV also broadcasts the British Grand Prix live and one or two other GP events per year.