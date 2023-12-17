Secret: The fuel and oil brands of the private teams

Are the MotoGP customer teams really supplied by different oil companies and fuel companies than the works teams? No, say common sense - and a team manager.

In the coming season, a 40 per cent share of biofuel or synthetic fuel will be mandatory in all three motorbike GP classes. In 2027, the fuel for the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP classes will then consist of 100 per cent biofuel.

The Malaysian mineral oil giant will supply the standardised fuel for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes. However, the MotoGP manufacturers Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Pierer Mobility (with KTM and GASGAS) and Aprilia are developing with the support of five different mineral oil companies in order to remain competitive in this area of 'racing fuels' - in terms of consumption, engine performance and the service life of the power sources.

If you take a look at the eleven teams in the MotoGP class, you will see that some of the works teams and their customer teams have different partners for oil and fuel. For example, Shell has been the official supplier of lubricants and fuel for Ducati Corse for many years, while Pramac has advertised for Motul, Mooney VR46 for Bardahl and Gresini Racing for Federal Oil.

The situation is not much different at Honda. The HRC works team purchases oil and fuel from the Spanish Repsol Group, while LCR clearly advertised for the competitor brand Castrol on at least one motorbike (2023 with Alex Rins).

Pierer Mobility AG featured ExxonMobil as its oil and fuel supplier and sponsor for the first time in 2023, while the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team recently advertised for the French 11 Group for three years and recently presented a new lubricant partner for 2024 in the form of Motul.

Aprilia Racing used Castrol engine oil and BP fuel for the factory team in 2023, as did the RNF customer team.

No Yamaha customer team was equipped in 2023. The Monster Yamaha works team relies on lubricating oils from Yamalube, which is a company that does not produce fuel. Officially, Yamaha presents the energy company ENEOS as the producer of fuel, gas, oil and other energy sources.

Of course, this is not publicised: The motorbike manufacturers dictate to all customer teams which engine oil and fuel they must use during tests and races.

These are usually the same products as the factory team, because a company like Ducati does not carry out test bench trials with four different types of oil or four different fuels for the four separate teams and then possibly accept different consumption and engine running times.

"The teams of a MotoGP manufacturer use standardised lubricants and identical racing fuel," confirmed a team manager who did not wish to be quoted. "However, the independent teams are allowed to promote other makes."

This concept of image advertising with the help of the MotoGP platform is simply tacitly tolerated and enforced.

Only the most attentive pit visitors occasionally notice that the well-hidden fuel barrels and oil containers sometimes have different inscriptions and logos than the oil sponsors on the walls of the pit decorations.