Pol Espargaró: "More races mean more risk"

Pol Espargaró lost 60% of his muscle strength as a result of his Portimão accident in March. He is now calling time on his career as a regular rider, showing melancholy and viewing the new concept with mixed feelings.

Pol Espargaró bid farewell to the MotoGP World Championship in Valencia after exactly ten years as a regular rider, doing so in a wistful mood and in the knowledge that he was leaving behind an "unfinished business" in the premier class. The 32-year-old Spaniard (he is now a test and replacement rider at KTM) returned to Pierer Mobility in the winter after two Repsol Honda years, and Motorsport Director Pit Beirer described him as the actual team leader at the time, as Brad Binder had only three MotoGP years at KTM behind him and Jack Miller and Augusto Fernández none at all. Pol, on the other hand, had developed the KTM RC16 from scratch in the four years from 2017 to 2020 and steered it to two pole positions and six podium finishes.

But the unfinished business has to do with the fact that Binder has now won two MotoGP races for KTM, Miguel Oliveira even five - but Pol Espargaró has not won a MotoGP victory in ten years.

The 2023 GP season got off to a fateful start for Pol Espargaró at the end of March in Portimão. He explained in the pre-season that he had learnt at Honda that the winter tests were only for preparation, so he would only take risks and show off his skills at the Grand Prix.

The goal of the new GASGAS-Tech3 rider: He wanted to be the best of the four KTM MotoGP riders this year.

But then the tyres cooled down too much in Portugal on Friday in 2nd practice while waiting for a fast rider in front and a skirmish with Miguel Oliveira. Pol Espargaró crashed heavily in the ominous turn 10 and suffered serious injuries, not least due to the illegal condition of the gravel bed (chicken egg-sized chunks of stone instead of gravel).

"My jaw was broken in two, and the three vertebrae no. 3, 6 and 8 were also torn in two, with no. 8 being decimated to half its size, so I'm now a centimetre shorter than before the accident," Pol summarised for SPEEDWEEK.com. "I also suffered a broken rib, a small fracture to a metacarpal bone on my right hand and a bruised lung. The worst thing for me was that the nerves in the right part of my body were badly affected, namely the infraspinatus, supraspinatus and teres minor. Basically, all the muscles in my right shoulder are affected, so I've lost about 60 per cent of my muscle strength in that area."

Despite this condition, Pol Espargaró got back on his MotoGP bike at Silverstone on the first weekend of August 2023. And he didn't get a long grace period, because at the next Grand Prix in Austria, Pierer Mobility was told that no additional two MotoGP slots had been confirmed: Pol will have to fight Augusto Fernández in the remaining races for the second spot alongside Pedro Acosta at GASGAS-Tech3 for 2024. The combative Pol Espargaró astonished his opponents in Austria with a sixth place in the sprint!

The 15-time GP winner (10x Moto2, 5x 125cc) had even thought about retiring in the first few weeks after the Portimão crash, when his broken jaw had to be blocked for three weeks after the operation, he could only be fed liquids - and lost 10kg of body weight.

"When you're 20 years old, you can easily recover from injuries. When you're around 30, it's not so easy. I can say that from my own experience," admits Pol Espargaró.

In addition, the new concept with 22 Grand Prix and a total of 44 races next year increases the stress and risk. At the same time, there was not a single Grand Prix in 2023 without a single regular rider. At least one was always injured.

"You can certainly call it a coincidence that hardly any MotoGP riders have remained uninjured this year," says the 2013 Moto2 World Champion. "You can work out that it is more dangerous to contest two races per weekend than one, and the statistics proved it in 2023. But we all want more fans at the tracks and in front of the TV screens, we all want more followers on social media channels. That's why it's difficult to find the right balance between action and reasonable stress for the athletes. We can't expect to make this attractive sport even more exciting, but we can't expect injuries to happen. It's a tricky situation, a balancing act. It's difficult to find the perfect compromise here. We have now experienced the first season with the Sprint Races. After two or three years, we will have to take stock and perhaps make changes. But we also have to see: We are reaching a lot more people with the new concept - and that's great."