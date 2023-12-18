Jorge Martin: "2024? A similar story"

Looking back on the 2023 season, MotoGP runner-up Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) admits that he certainly felt the pressure in the title fight. For 2024, he expects an internal Ducati competition again.

Jorge Martin challenged his brand colleague and defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in the world championship battle until the final showdown in Valencia. Ducati honoured him for his runner-up title with a replica model of the Panigale V4S in the Prima Pramac colours. "This is my first replica, which makes me very happy," enthused the 25-year-old Spaniard at the unveiling of the special model, limited to 189 units, on Friday evening at the Italian manufacturer's big champions party in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna.

"It was a long season, a complicated season," said the "Martinator" looking back. "My performance wasn't 100 per cent at the start, we certainly dropped a lot of points, but then I was in attack mode right to the end. A few mistakes were a pity, but I think it was a nice fight until the end."

Bagnaia, his Aspar team-mate from the 2015 and 2016 Moto3 years, with whom he had often even shared a room, was now his title rival in the premier class. "Yes, it's a nice story that we're fighting for the MotoGP title a few years later - in other words, to be the best in the world. That's incredible," said Martin.

The second half of the season was often characterised by the Pramac Ducati star, especially on Saturdays, who is the undisputed sprint king of the season with a total of nine victories over the short distance (and 168 sprint points compared to Bagnaia's 140). Due to his explosiveness, he was already considered the sprint favourite in the run-up to the first season with the new format.

"At the start of the year, everyone thought that Martin would win the sprints. But I found it hard to believe in myself, even though I had already won a Moto3 title," admitted Martin himself. "But when I started winning, it gave me confidence for Sunday too - and we won four races on Sunday as well."

The runner-up and four-time GP winner in 2023 finds it difficult to single out one weekend in particular. "But I think I would choose Misano, which was fantastic. I came there with a lot of doubts, but it was the first weekend where I took pole and wins in the sprint and GP race - and I said to myself: 'Maybe I can fight for this title'."

However, this also increased the pressure in the season finale. "After Thailand and Australia, I was very tense and nervous. I felt the pressure, even though I said it wasn't like that. The truth is that it was hard and I didn't sleep well," the Madrilenian revealed with a smile. "But in Qatar I said to myself: 'It doesn't work like that, I need to relax'. I did that in Qatar and Valencia was a fantastic weekend, even if it wasn't enough in the end. I won on Saturday and saw that it was possible. I also slept well, but going into the last race 14 points behind obviously made it very difficult."

Many observers assume that it will be even more difficult in 2024. After all, eight-time world champion Marc Márquez will also be riding a Desmosedici in the future. "I hope it will be more difficult for the others than for me," grinned Martin, looking ahead to the coming season. "No, joking aside, but it will definitely be tough. Every year the sport gets better, MotoGP reaches an incredible level. I expect a similar story with all the Ducati riders. Because we are a lot of good riders and we have a lot of information to improve. Now we are adding new riders who have a lot of talent. It will be nice to try and beat them all."

Ducati's successes in the 2023 MotoGP season:

Pecco Bagnaia: 7 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, a total of 15 GP podiums, 7 pole positions.



Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 9 sprint wins, a total of 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.



Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, a total of 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.



Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, a total of 6 podiums.



Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP win, a total of 2 GP podiums.



Enea Bastianini : 1 GP win.



Alex Márquez: 2 sprint wins, 2 GP podiums, 1 pole position.



Luca Marini: 2 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.