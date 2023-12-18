Marco Bezzecchi: "Picked the worst moment"

VR46 Ducati star Marco Bezzecchi would have signed immediately for three MotoGP victories and third place in the World Championship in the run-up to the 2023 season. However, everything was not to his liking - including Jorge Martin's Misano pole.

Marco Bezzecchi won his first MotoGP race this year in the rain at Termas de Río Hondo, which even put him at the top of the championship standings for a time. In Le Mans, the VR46 protégé triumphed for a second time, in Assen for the first time over the sprint distance and at the Indian premiere he was in a class of his own in the GP race.

However, the collarbone fracture suffered by the Italian at the beginning of October during training at the Rossi Ranch came at the worst possible time in the intense final phase of the season.

Nevertheless, "Bez" secured his third place in the World Championships, including a sprint medal in Mandalika just six days after the collarbone operation. Would he have signed for this final result at the season opener in Portimão? "At the beginning I would have signed for sure, but in the end I was hoping for a bit more," admitted the 25-year-old with some distance. "Unfortunately, I picked the worst possible moment to ruin my shoulder. I struggled a bit in the end, but at the start of the season I would have definitely signed for third place in the World Championship."

"It was also the first year with the new format. I wasn't tired, I was just a bit slower," he said, describing his arduous final race of the season. "But next year I will try to be faster and faster," he added with a grin.

Does Bezzecchi prefer the sprints or the long races? "The long races, precisely because they are longer. It's a bit different, in the sprint everything happens in one go and you're immediately in a bad position if you start badly. In the long race you can catch up."

Champion Bagnaia has a similar view, while runner-up Martin, with nine sprint wins to his name, disagrees.

If Bezzecchi could choose one characteristic from his Ducati brand colleagues, what would he most like to learn from them? "Jorge's 1:30.3 min in Misano," said the curly-haired rider with a wry grin, referring to this year's pole time and the Spaniard's all-time lap record on the VR46 home track. After a moment's thought, he added: "And Pecco's consistency in the races."

The power density in the premier class and not least in the eight-strong Ducati armada is high, Bez expects an even more difficult season in 2024. "Yes, because every year it gets a little more difficult. Everyone is fast and the bikes are all strong. We are lucky that our bike is really impressive. Everyone is chasing us and we have to try not to get ripped off."

"I'm ready for next year," said the World Championship bronze medallist, who is switching from his previous GP22 to a GP23 for 2024 as part of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. "I tested the new bike and really liked it."

When asked about his goals, Bez is not yet ready to commit himself: "You always dream of achieving the maximum, but realistically you have to at least wait for the tests."

Ducati's successes in the 2023 MotoGP season:

Pecco Bagnaia: 7 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, a total of 15 GP podiums, 7 pole positions.



Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 9 sprint wins, a total of 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.



Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, a total of 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.



Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, a total of 6 podiums.



Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP win, a total of 2 GP podiums.



Enea Bastianini : 1 GP win.



Alex Márquez: 2 sprint wins, 2 GP podiums, 1 pole position.



Luca Marini: 2 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.