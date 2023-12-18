Aleix Espargaró: "Sometimes you forget to enjoy"

Aleix Espargaró contested his seventh season as an Aprilia rider in 2023 and played a key role in shaping the RS-GP. At 34, he is not yet tired. "I'm still discovering new things," he says in the SPEEDWEEK.com interview.

Aleix Espargaró is an emotional person. Emotional - sometimes perhaps too emotional, committed, open and honest and, above all, authentic. He loves his dogs and his twins Max and Mia are his pride and joy. When the door closed for the cycling fan at Suzuki at the end of 2016, Aprilia believed in him, but sometimes it seemed as if the collaboration was doomed.

Just a few years ago, Espargaró, plagued by numerous technical problems, was considering retirement or a future in the Superbike World Championship. But the Catalan, who lives in Andorra, is the undisputed driving force behind the MotoGP project from Noale. Due to his temperament, his experienced crew chief Antonio Jimenez has to calm him down from time to time - knowing full well that his rider always wants the best for himself, but also for his people.

It took exactly 200 MotoGP races for Aleix Espargaró to win his first GP race at the 2022 Argentinian GP, making history for the Italian factory from Noale, which had been so successful in the 125cc and 250cc classes in the past with 294 GP victories and 19 world championship titles.

It was also Espargaró who campaigned for the arrival of his former Suzuki mate Maverick Viñales in 2021. In September of this year, the compatriots reached a new milestone for Aprilia with a double victory at the Catalunya GP.

Aleix, a few years ago I asked you whether you would prefer to be the 15-year-old Aleix again or the more experienced 32-year-old. You decided in favour of the latter. What do you think your 15-year-old self would think of the 34-year-old Aleix?

I think he would be proud of himself, because it's not easy at this level in this sport to keep improving over 30. Apart from the results, I'm also proud of the fact that I've been able to improve my style, be fast on all tracks and find a better and better set-up. I'm still discovering new things and that's fantastic at my age.

In the Parc Fermé at Montmeló, your father was crying in the corner after your victory. Did you see him?

Yes, I saw that... um... He was crying and, when I gave him a kiss, he said: "20 years, 20 years between your first race here and this victory in the most important class... You never gave up. I'm very proud of you."



I think he was even more proud of the way I've gone than of winning there. My brother Pol, for example, was already fighting for victories in his second year. It was different for me. It took a very long time. I had difficult moments and it wasn't easy to keep believing. That's why he was very happy.



I understand it. I felt the same way when I stood on the podium and my children came up to me. I was over the moon. I'm a family man, so that was a very nice picture for me too.

At the first race in Portugal, you were disappointed by the stewards' decisions, by the aggressive driving style of some drivers... I thought: "2023 could be his last year." Is it true that you weren't having fun at the time?

That's true, yes. But I have to say that was kind of my own fault. I put too much pressure on myself. That's okay, I can deal with that. I also showed that in Barcelona. But sometimes you forget to enjoy yourself, and that's how it was for me.



Nothing was good enough for me. I was the fastest on Friday and I wasn't happy. I finished fifth in one race and wasn't happy. But sometimes you have to have fun. I had the speed. I wasn't any faster at the end than I was at the start of the season. I set the fastest lap in Portugal, on Friday I set a record lap in Argentina, but for several reasons I didn't have fun. And having fun is very important.