Alberto Puig (Honda): "More lows than highs"

Alex Rins (LCR Castrol) at least prevented another winless year for Honda with his Austin triumph, but overall the MotoGP season balance sheet of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer cannot be positive. "It is obvious that the conclusion cannot be very good. We didn't have a memorable year, we never found our way," said Repsol Honda Team Manager Alberto Puig in a review with motogp.com.

"We couldn't really make the step that is necessary in the class nowadays because our opponents made a really big step. Even if we make steps and try to understand our weaknesses - because we are working hard on that in Japan - we couldn't reach our goal. The competitiveness of the bike is not there and we know that. The will to change and take a different approach is there. In Japan, we are restructuring, not just the people but also the approach to developing the bike."

The figures for the 2023 season speak for themselves: Honda finished fifth and last in the Constructors' Championship, while Marc Márquez was 14th in the Riders' Championship in his final year on the RC213V despite injury breaks and was still the best Honda representative before he left the "team of his heart" for Gresini-Ducati because the eight-time world champion finally wants to have fun on the bike again and try to regain his old strength.

In 2023, there were only a few highlights for the long-standing Honda figurehead, including a romantic third place in the rainy Japan GP in Motegi. His Repsol team-mate Joan Mir scored just 26 points in his first year on the unruly RC213V, but had plenty of crashes - 24 to be precise. Only Marc surpassed the Mallorcan in the ranking of crash kings with 29 crashes.

"We started well, with Marc taking pole position in Portugal," said Puig, recalling the season opener in March. "Then came the crash and the injury to his thumb. That wasn't the right start and it was followed by major difficulties with the bike. We believe that Marc's level is much higher than what he showed. But for many reasons it didn't work out. It's not nice to see a champion in such a situation and with such results. But that's what happened and now we'll see."

"At the same time, Joan tried to understand the bike, with ups and downs, even if it has to be said that there were more downs," the team manager admitted frankly. "In India we had results that were okay, and luckily for the fans Marc made the podium in Japan. But from the Repsol Honda Team's point of view, it was not a good year for us," said Puig.

In addition to Joan Mir ("The hope is that the new bike will go more in the direction he likes to ride"), newcomer Luca Marini is set to take over in 2024. At the Valencia test, the Italian finished 10th on his first working day on the 2024 prototype of the RC213V, while Mir spoke of noticeable improvements for the first time in his Honda career.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.

Results Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431