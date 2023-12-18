Yamaha brings in the next Ducati engineer for 2024

In order to provide former world champion Fabio Quartararo with a more powerful M1 for the coming year after the winless 2023 season, Yamaha is bringing in reinforcements from the dominant Ducati camp.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Racing, had already pointed out changes behind the scenes: "A lot of money is being invested where necessary and we are changing the way we work. This means that we will be working more with European experts."

One of these experts comes from Ducati Corse: Massimo Bartolini, Vehicle Performance Engineer and trusted advisor to Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna, is moving to Yamaha with a view to 2024. This has been revealed by Italian specialised media.

Bartolini is not the only Ducati man now working for the Japanese rival: Marco Nicotra has already been employed as "Head of Aerodynamics" at Yamaha Factory Racing since October. Until then, he was responsible for the aerodynamics development of the MotoGP bike at Ducati Corse.

Ducati is used to replacing high-calibre personnel: In the past few years, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale has already lost Fabiano Sterlacchini and the long-standing Ducati crew chiefs Alberto Giribuola and Cristhian Pupulin to KTM, among others.