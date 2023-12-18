Pecco Bagnaia: Not just a fight with Marc Márquez

While Ducati is still celebrating the most successful season in its history, it is already looking ahead to the 2024 MotoGP World Championship - with Marc Márquez on a Desmosedici. Defending champion Bagnaia is relaxed.

Marc Márquez continues to provoke mixed feelings among Italian fans. When Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was asked about the Gresini newcomer at the World Championship party on Friday evening, the Ducatisti in the sold-out "Unipol Arena" in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna were not only applauding.

Bagnaia himself is emphatically relaxed on the subject of Márquez. "For sure he is one more opponent, he will be very fast - he was already that at the test. Of course he explored the full performance, also with the soft tyres, to really get to know the bike - and that's the right thing to do. He was very good and very fast, but that was what I expected from him," confirmed the Ducati-Lenovo factory rider.

"Marc will be strong, that's normal. Because he comes from a difficult bike and gets on the best there is. A rider like him will be strong - like the other seven Ducati riders," continued the two-time MotoGP champion. "It will be a nice fight, not just with him. Bez, Enea, Jorge, Alex... All the Ducati riders will be fast, including Franco Morbidelli. It will be tough, a nice scrap," grinned Pecco, who suspects his challengers are not only in his own Ducati camp. He also referred to KTM and Aprilia. "And maybe Honda and Yamaha too," he said, leaving everything open.

One thing is certain: the 26-year-old Italian left Valencia after the first day of winter testing with a broad smile on his face. "The Valencia test went well. From a certain point of view, 2023 was a difficult year because we often had a lot of trouble on Friday - and mostly because of one thing. But I think we've now understood the reason, so I'm happy," said the world champion.

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.