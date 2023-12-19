Aleix Espargaró: "Captain" means responsibility

At 34, Aleix Espargaró is the most experienced MotoGP rider, who only found his way to success late in his career as Aprilia captain. In this interview, he talks about highs and lows, pressure and composure.

Aleix Espargaró rode his first Grand Prix in 2005, four years later he was a MotoGP rider - for the first time, as his name was on the list of participants in the Moto2 class in 2011. From 2012, the Spaniard was back in the premier class. A lot has changed since then.

Aleix Espargaró is a romantic. As a Moto2 rider, he stood on a Grand Prix podium for the first time in his home race in Barcelona in 2011, but his heart beats faster for two-strokes. He would love to win the eight-hour race in Suzuka - if only because his brother Pol has told him enthusiastically about his two victories there. However, while Pol's career developed quickly, Aleix took a long time to become a top rider.

In 2012 and 2013, the older Espargaró was the fastest so-called CRT rider with an ART from the Aspar team. He then signed a contract with Forward Yamaha and took his first MotoGP podium in Aragón. He formed the Suzuki Ecstar team with Maverick Viñales in 2015 and 2016, but it was not until 2021 that Espargaró finished a GP season in the top 10. In his fifth year as an Aprilia rider, Espargaró finished eighth. His third place at the 2021 British Grand Prix was the highlight of the season. In 2022, he finally achieved his first victory in his 200th MotoGP race, followed by two more in 2023.

Aleix, what is your best and worst memory from all these years?

My worst experience was when I didn't have a 250cc team to continue riding Grands Prix in 2008. That was a very difficult time. I locked myself in my room, didn't go out, didn't want to see anyone.



The most magical moment, perhaps even better than my first win in Argentina, was the Monday after the last race in Valencia in 2014, at 10am. When I switched from the Forward Yamaha to the factory Suzuki. Man, I've never been as nervous as I was then. When I saw all those engineers, the Japanese, the factory bikes... Great! When I rode off on that bike, it was one of the best moments of my career.

Has the way you race changed?

In the last three or four years in particular, I have a better understanding of when to take risks. In the past, when my bike wasn't so competitive, I risked everything from the start. That's different now. The level is high. But I know that you shouldn't take risks in every training session, because that leads to a lot of injuries.



I've also learnt something over the years: You shouldn't get too carried away when something goes wrong or you crash, and you shouldn't get too carried away when things are going well. It's not easy with my character [Aleix was fined €10,000 and given a grid penalty at the Qatar GP after hitting Franco Morbidelli on the helmet, note], but I've become much better at reacting in a more balanced way.

One of your former team-mates, Sam Lowes, recently said that he feels more negativity as he gets older - that you don't swallow everything, whereas when you're younger you accept things quicker. Do you agree with him?

I like Sam a lot, but I don't share that opinion. I have to say that I'm humble enough to sit in front of the computer for two hours, like in Austria. You can't imagine how long I sat with the engineers to copy Maverick so that I could learn from him. I heard a million times: "He does it better than you, he's faster than you here." That's fine, because I want to learn and improve.



I also get this positive attitude from my children and my family. They help me so wonderfully to approach everything positively - so that I realise that a bad result isn't actually that important, that sometimes you have to accept things. So for me, it's exactly the opposite of what Sam says.

Everyone knows how important Marc Márquez was for Honda, but at Aprilia you might have an even bigger responsibility. Do you feel that pressure?

I feel it, absolutely. It might sound funny that they call me "captain", but for me it's not a joke. It's a big responsibility. Many people belong to Aprilia, many employees in Noale have families. I myself have a big team, with a manager and the people around me. So yes, it is a responsibility.



It's not just about being fast, it's also about being able to handle the pressure. Sometimes people see that we are on holiday, on a boat and have nice cars. It's all great fun. But we deserve that, because we have to deal with that pressure and it's not easy.