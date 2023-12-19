MotoGP hospital 2023: 68% with physical problems

Whether it was due to the power density, the increasing demands of aerodynamics, devices and co. or the new sprint format - the list of injured MotoGP aces in 2023 was worryingly long.

358 crashes were recorded in the official crash statistics for the MotoGP class in 2023, an average of 17.9 per race weekend. This represents an increase compared to the previous year (with an average of 16.7 MotoGP crashes per event), but at least the crash rate fell significantly compared to the first quarter of the season. In the first five Grands Prix with the new sprint format, there was still an average of 22.8 crashes per MotoGP weekend.

However, we did not see a single race with all 22 regular riders on the grid in the entire season.

The long injury list of the 2023 MotoGP season:

Pol Espargaró in FP2 at Portimão: lung contusion and eight broken bones (including jaw and three vertebrae); missed eight GPs.

in FP2 at Portimão: lung contusion and eight broken bones (including jaw and three vertebrae); missed eight GPs. Enea Bastianini in the Portimão sprint: broken right shoulder blade; missed main race and four more GPs. Also in the Catalunya GP race: fracture to the medial malleolus on the left foot and fracture to the second metacarpal on the left; missed three GPs.

in the Portimão sprint: broken right shoulder blade; missed main race and four more GPs. Also in the Catalunya GP race: fracture to the medial malleolus on the left foot and fracture to the second metacarpal on the left; missed three GPs. Marc Márquez in the GP race in Portimão: First metacarpal bone on the right broken; missed three GPs. Also in the warm-up at the Sachsenring: fractured left thumb, bruised right ankle and a broken rib; missed two main races.

in the GP race in Portimão: First metacarpal bone on the right broken; missed three GPs. Also in the warm-up at the Sachsenring: fractured left thumb, bruised right ankle and a broken rib; missed two main races. Miguel Oliveira in the GP race in Portimão: Tendon injuries to the external rotators of the right leg; missed one GP. Also in the GP race in Jerez: shoulder dislocation with fracture to the upper arm and injury to the anterior labrum ligament apparatus; missed another GP. Also in the Doha sprint: broken right shoulder blade, missed the main race and another GP.

in the GP race in Portimão: Tendon injuries to the external rotators of the right leg; missed one GP. Also in the GP race in Jerez: shoulder dislocation with fracture to the upper arm and injury to the anterior labrum ligament apparatus; missed another GP. Also in the Doha sprint: broken right shoulder blade, missed the main race and another GP. Jorge Martin in the GP race in Portimão: Broken toe; no GP missed.

in the GP race in Portimão: Broken toe; no GP missed. Joan Mir in the Las Termas sprint: Head and neck trauma; missed the main race on Sunday. Also in FP2 at Mugello: Finger injury and bruises on the right hand; missed three GPs. Also in FP1 of Valencia: neck trauma, missed GP.

in the Las Termas sprint: Head and neck trauma; missed the main race on Sunday. Also in FP2 at Mugello: Finger injury and bruises on the right hand; missed three GPs. Also in FP1 of Valencia: neck trauma, missed GP. Alex Márquez in the GP race in Austin: Torn muscle fibre and stretched ligaments in his thigh; no GP missed. Also in Q1 of Buddh: Three broken ribs; missed sprint, race and two more GPs.

in the GP race in Austin: Torn muscle fibre and stretched ligaments in his thigh; no GP missed. Also in Q1 of Buddh: Three broken ribs; missed sprint, race and two more GPs. Pecco Bagnaia in the GP race at Le Mans: Injury to ankle bone; no GP missed. Also in the GP race in Catalunya: haematoma on the right knee, severe bruising, especially on the coccyx; no GP missed.

in the GP race at Le Mans: Injury to ankle bone; no GP missed. Also in the GP race in Catalunya: haematoma on the right knee, severe bruising, especially on the coccyx; no GP missed. Luca Marini in the GP race of Le Mans: Carpal bone of the right hand injured; no GP missed. Also in the Buddh sprint: broken left collarbone, missed main race and another GP.

in the GP race of Le Mans: Carpal bone of the right hand injured; no GP missed. Also in the Buddh sprint: broken left collarbone, missed main race and another GP. Alex Rins in the Mugello sprint: fractured right tibia and fibula, missed main race and twelve further GPs.

in the Mugello sprint: fractured right tibia and fibula, missed main race and twelve further GPs. Fabio Quartararo in the GP race in Assen: Bruises on left elbow and hand, fracture of big toe on right foot further displaced (previously broken in jogging accident); no GP missed.

in the GP race in Assen: Bruises on left elbow and hand, fracture of big toe on right foot further displaced (previously broken in jogging accident); no GP missed. Marco Bezzecchi in the Catalunya GP race: sprain and haematoma on left thumb; no GP missed.

in the Catalunya GP race: sprain and haematoma on left thumb; no GP missed. Aleix Espargaró in the Doha sprint: fracture to the left fibula, no GP missed.

In addition, there are complaints that are not due to MotoGP crashes, but also had an impact on the track:

Aleix Espargaró : Fibrosis in the forearm (Portimão test, no GP missed); double fractured ankle bone on the right and two cracked ribs (bike accident before Mugello GP, no GP missed).

: Fibrosis in the forearm (Portimão test, no GP missed); double fractured ankle bone on the right and two cracked ribs (bike accident before Mugello GP, no GP missed). Raúl Fernández : Compartment syndrome with nine affected muscles (surgery before Le Mans, missed one GP).

: Compartment syndrome with nine affected muscles (surgery before Le Mans, missed one GP). Jorge Martin : Compartment syndrome in the lower left leg (surgery during the summer break, no GP missed).

: Compartment syndrome in the lower left leg (surgery during the summer break, no GP missed). Fabio Di Giannantonio : Compartment syndrome in the right forearm (surgery during the summer break, no GP missed).

: Compartment syndrome in the right forearm (surgery during the summer break, no GP missed). Marco Bezzecchi : right collarbone fracture (training accident before Mandalika GP, no GP missed).

: right collarbone fracture (training accident before Mandalika GP, no GP missed). Marc Márquez : Compartment syndrome on the right forearm (surgery after the Valencia test).

In summary, 15 out of 22 regular riders, or two thirds (68.18 per cent to be precise), suffered from physical problems, with nine riders (or 40.91 per cent) missing at least one race in the 2023 season.