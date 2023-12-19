Gino Borsoi: "Next year will be more difficult"

After 17 years, a total of 84 GP victories and six world championship titles with the Spanish Aspar team, Gino Borsoi (49) reached a historic milestone in his very first season as MotoGP team manager of Prima Pramac Racing: for the first time, an independent team secured the crown in the team standings with Paolo Campinoti's Ducati customer team.

Until the season finale in Valencia, Jorge Martin also had the chance to write another chapter in history as the first rider world champion from a customer team in the MotoGP four-stroke era. Although he lost the World Championship battle in the final race against Ducati works rider and defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, the 25-year-old Spaniard's record was still remarkable with four victories in the GP races and nine wins over the short sprint distance.

In addition, two-time Moto2 World Champion Johann Zarco triumphed for the first time in the premier class at Phillip Island in his 120th MotoGP race before the 33-year-old Frenchman switched from Pramac to LCR Honda after the season. His place will be taken by 29-year-old Franco Morbidelli, 2017 Moto2 champion and 2020 MotoGP runner-up.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Gino Borsoi looks back and ahead.

Gino, 2023 was a very successful season for Prima Pramac Racing. Looking ahead to 2024, expectations and pressure are automatically rising. With all the joy of what you have achieved, does that also give you a bit of a headache?

We've actually raised the bar a bit this year. It's never easy to repeat the successes. Next year there will also be other competitive riders on the Ducati, so it will be difficult.



But I have to say that we have a great team that has done an incredible job - starting with Campinoti, the big boss of the team and an outstanding personality, whose approach is also reflected in the way all the guys work. Everyone has always given 100 per cent this year and never let up. There have been races in which we have fallen, but then we have got up again - with the will to show that we were there. My thanks therefore go to the team. If we have achieved these goals, it is mainly thanks to a great boss like Paolo Campinoti, who gave me the chance to work in MotoGP with Ducati and Prima Pramac, the guys and the riders who have had an incredible season.



Is it possible to repeat the successes? I think so. We are not lacking anything, we have two great riders, a great bike and the complete support of Ducati, which we have never lacked throughout the season. That was one of the keys to fighting for the world title until Valencia.

The fact that a customer team can also be MotoGP World Champion seems to have been proven after this season at the latest.

We were close. The last piece of the puzzle was missing in the last race, but we proved - together with Ducati - that a non-official team can also fight for a world title. It was within our grasp right to the end. So why shouldn't we try again next year?

Jorge Martin was in impressive form in the second half of the season. How do you rate his development and how do you rate him for 2024?

Jorge has shown a huge improvement from the start of the season. I say that with the greatest respect for Pecco, halfway through the season Jorge was the most competitive rider. We turned a 66-point deficit into a seven-point lead. At this stage of the championship, Jorge was definitely the most complete rider. Other elements also played a part in the final phase, but Jorge will certainly remain one of the riders fighting for the World Championship next year.



It will be up to us not to make any mistakes. We made a few small mistakes. We have realised what we did wrong and we will try not to repeat these mistakes.

Speaking of the final phase of the World Championship: Michelin's answer regarding Jorge Martin's much-discussed Qatar rear tyre, with which he, as a title contender, dropped a lot of points one day after his sprint victory in the GP race in Doha in tenth place, is still a long time coming?

Honestly, I don't want to add fuel to the fire. (He smiles.)



I don't want to start discussions about things that we honestly don't know yet, because the final review - a very important one - is still pending. I hope that we will get an answer as soon as possible. Another meeting between Michelin, Ducati and us is already scheduled for the beginning of 2024 to better assess and understand the data from the analysis of the tyre, then we'll see.