Gift tip for Christmas: Sachsenring GP 2024

Tickets for the "Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland" from 5 to 7 July 2024 are currently still available at pre-sale prices. Vouchers are also available as a Christmas present.

A Sachsenring record of 233,196 spectators over three days made the 2023 German GP the biggest single German sporting event; in the entire MotoGP season, only the French GP in Le Mans was better attended with 278,805 spectators (an all-time record for the Motorcycle World Championship).

Next year, the "Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland" will once again take place in July: from 5 to 7 July, the world's best two-wheeled aces will be guests in Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

Anyone still looking for a suitable Christmas surprise for motorsport fans can now benefit from the advance booking rate (valid until 31 January 2024). The "Friday for all" ticket, which gives holders access to the standing area and all available grandstand seats on Friday, is available from just 29 euros. Children and young people under the age of 14 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult.

A voucher for the online ticket shop (valid for three years from purchase) is also the perfect Christmas present. The vouchers are available in denominations of 15, 25, 50, 100, 150, 180 or 200 euros.

As usual, spectators at the Sachsenring can expect a full programme on and off the track: thanks to the MotoGP sprint, there will also be races in the premier class on Saturday and Sunday in 2024. The varied supporting programme with concerts, rider presentations, the "Red Bull Racing Circus" and the "MotoGP Hero Walk" will turn the German World Championship round into a motorsport festival.

Tickets for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix are available in the online ticket shop at adac.de/motogp, by calling the hotline on 03723/8099111 or by emailing info@sachsenring-event.de.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract