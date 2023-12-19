Dall'Igna: One tyre does not decide the World Championship

Martin's Qatar tyre continues to occupy observers and those involved. However, Ducati race director Gigi Dall'Igna does not want to attach much importance to the issue: "You don't win or lose a world championship because of a tyre."

Even if they are not allowed to openly criticise Michelin for contractual reasons, it is clear to hear between the lines from the MotoGP riders from time to time that a tyre of the same compound suddenly behaved differently or that the performance was simply not right, especially with tyres that had been heated up several times.

Jorge Martin's "rock-hard" rear tyre at the Qatar GP was therefore not an isolated case, but caused a particular stir due to the timing in the decisive World Championship phase and the unusually direct statements of the 25-year-old Madrilenian ("They stole the title from me").

The French tyre supplier has defended itself against the criticism and ruled out any manufacturing errors. At the same time, the Pramac-Ducati customer team is still waiting for a full response, as team manager Gino Borsoi confirmed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. Another meeting with Michelin is planned for early 2024.

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, was diplomatic on the sensitive issue of tyre quality control and even went some way to defending Michelin: "It's not easy to make tyres where one is the same as the other. It's just as difficult to produce engines that are always the same. I have the same problem. It's not the case that the engines are always exactly the same, even if they are on paper. There is always an engine that has a few more horsepower, or an engine that breaks down or works a little less well... These things are part of racing."

"A rider has to accept these things," continued Dall'Igna. "Of course, when it happens in the decisive phase of the championship, it hurts more. But you don't win or lose a world championship because of a tyre. You win or lose mainly because of the mistakes that happened during the season. And if you want to improve, you have to focus on these mistakes and try to take a step forward and maybe win a championship one race before the end."

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.