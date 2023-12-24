Emanuel Buchner: From the ADAC Cup to the Repsol Honda Team

German ex-racer Emanuel Buchner has worked as a mechanic for the Repsol Honda works team for many years. Over the years, he has looked after MotoGP greats such as Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo and, most recently, Joan Mir.

Even though there will be no German regular rider in the MotoGP in 2024, German will be spoken in the paddock. Emanuel Buchner, who comes from Freystadt in Bavaria, will once again be working as a mechanic for the Repsol Honda works team in the coming season.

"My father owned a motorbike business, which is why I came into contact with racing at an early age," recalled Buchner, who took part in the first edition of the ADAC Junior Cup in 1993. "It was the best option for us to get into racing. I drove my first race at the Nürburgring. Back then, a friend made a bet with me that if I won, he would pay for me to do a bungee jump. I was even leading the race after two laps, but unfortunately I crashed later due to contact. But the chance that I would win my first race was there."

The then 20-year-old Buchner competed in motorbike races for ten years before a serious crash brought his career to an abrupt end: "I crashed in a sixth-gear corner. I broke two vertebrae and a few fingers. I also suffered a bruised kidney and liver as well as a collapsed lung. I was unconscious for a few hours and only woke up later in hospital. Stopping racing was very hard for me," said Buchner, describing the incident.

After his career ended, new paths finally opened up for Buchner: "I then started working as a mechanic for a friend against whom I had previously raced. Later, I almost signed a contract with a Superbike team. But then Alberto Puig called me and invited me. He offered me the chance to work alongside Dani Pedrosa for HRC. I would never have dreamed of such an opportunity before."

Since then, the now 50-year-old has worked with a number of well-known MotoGP riders, including Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Márquez, Pol Espargaró and Joan Mir in addition to Pedrosa. In 2024, he will be riding for Honda newcomer Luca Marini. "I've been with the team for a while now and I still love the work. It's one of the best teams in the world with incredibly talented riders. All the team members are super professional and I'm very happy to be working with them. The people in the team are like your brothers or family members, all great characters."

Buchner also continues to indulge his great passion off the racetrack: "Shortly after I joined the team, I wanted to restore an old Honda motorbike. I came across a CB550F on the internet. I took it completely apart and rebuilt it. I chose Repsol orange as the colour. The end result is a beautiful retro café racer," enthused Buchner.