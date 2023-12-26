100 years of MV Agusta: From the beginning to the KTM entry

MV Agusta is one of the most important motorbike brands. In the 100th year of its existence, the ownership changed to the Austrian KTM AG. A good occasion to look back on the company's history.

MV stands for "Meccanica Verghera". The motorbike brand MV Agusta was founded in 1923 as a family business in Gallarate, north-west of Milan. The company focussed on the up-and-coming aviation industry, but from 1927 it also began manufacturing motorbikes. During the Second World War, MV was very useful to the powers that be in Italy with its now many years of experience in aircraft production.

After Italy lost the war in 1943 and withdrew, the brothers Domenico and Corrado Agusta decided to return to motorbike production. In the post-war period, around 150 motorbike manufacturers competed in Italy, as the demand for motorised means of transport was limited to simple and, above all, cheap vehicles. The older Conte Domenico Agusta turned out to be the more committed. Racing motorbikes were his great passion.

Until 1950, Gallarate was dedicated to two-stroke technology, which was not fully developed at the time, but soon switched to four-stroke technology and remained faithful to it for over two decades, one could even say until the first bitter end.

In the small displacement classes, the company quickly became a world leader. In 1952, Cecil Sandford took the first victory at MV Agusta's debut on the Isle of Man in the Lightweight class, which also meant the first GP victory. After a further victory and top placings in the four remaining races, the British rider was also crowned world champion at the end of the season. The twin-cam 125 cc MV weighed 76 kg and reached a top speed of 160 km/h with its 15 hp.

Until the early 1960s, MV dominated the 125 and 250 cc classes and won ten world championship titles. Carlo Ubbiali alone won eight of his nine titles on a Gallarat machine. But the Count's real goal was the two large displacement classes. So he signed up the first half-litre world champion Les Graham for 1951. In addition to his experience, he also brought with him important knowledge from his friend Ernie Earles, the inventor of the front fork of the same name. In the large displacement classes, MV had some catching up to do in the chassis sector. Initially, the company was slow to catch up with the competition. In 1952, Graham finally won the last two races of the 500cc season, so that great expectations were placed on the following year. However, he was killed in an accident at the English TT at the start of the season.

The Rhodesian Ray Amm was signed up for 1955. But this top rider also lost his life on an MV, in his first race for the Count, a national race in Imola. In 1956, the team from Gallarate experienced one of the best days in the company's history at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. MV crossed the finish line first in all four races of the day. Carlo Ubbiali won the two small classes, John Surtees the two big ones. Only Norton had previously achieved a similar feat, winning the three advertised classes of 350 cc, 500 cc and sidecar through Geoff Duke and Eric Oliver, also at Spa.

In 1956, John Surtees won the long-awaited first half-litre world championship for MV Agusta, although he was only able to take part in half of the season's six races. After three consecutive victories, he injured himself so badly in a crash at the Solitude circuit in Stuttgart that he was ruled out for the rest of the year. After winning a further six world championship titles for the Italians, Surtees became Formula 1 world champion in 1964 in a Ferrari, the equivalent of MV Agusta in motor racing. No other driver has yet been able to repeat this feat.

At the end of the 1957 season, Gilera, Mondial, Moto Guzzi and Norton withdrew from GP racing at the factory. DKW and NSU were also no longer involved. The reasons given were increased costs and the ban on full fairings. This meant that MV had an easy time of it and produced all the world champions in the four solo classes in the following three years. Over time, more and more people claimed that MV was collecting world championship titles like other people collect stamps thanks to the lack of competition. Due to the associated loss of advertising effectiveness, Conte Agusta also announced its withdrawal from the works for 1961.

After only two mechanics from Gallarate had been made available to Gary Hocking, the Count could no longer resist his great passion in the middle of the season and returned to the Grand Prix circuit. But now only in the two large solo classes 350 and 500 cc. The following year, Domenico Agusta did not allow his 350cc racers to start at his home GP in Monza. The competition from the Far East in the form of Honda was now superior in this class. This could be criticised as unsportsmanlike or even cowardly, but it should be remembered that after the withdrawal of the major rivals, further development was no longer pursued with the utmost consistency.

In 1965, Conte Agusta brought Giacomo Agostini to MV. He had won the Italian 250cc championship the previous year ahead of his team-mate, the experienced former world champion Tarquinio Provini. In order to concentrate on Formula 1, Honda withdrew at the end of 1967. This made it relatively easy again for MV to win against private riders on their Matchless, Norton, Metisse, Seeley, Linto, Paton etc. Giacomo Agostini on MV thus became a serial winner and world champion, lapping all his rivals in many a race. However, motorbike racing was the Count's everything, especially as he could afford it financially as the market leader in helicopter production.

During the unrivalled period, he tried to create artificial excitement, primarily at home races. For example, in Monza in 1968. Here he once again hired Mike Hailwood, who after a "thrilling battle" would eventually finish behind "Ago Nazionale". "Mike the Bike" declined with thanks and left for Benelli between the training runs.

At the beginning of the 1970s, there were finally serious rivals again thanks to Yamaha, which was initially used privately. Initially in the 350cc class, later also in the premier class.

In February 1971, Count Domenico Agusta died unexpectedly of heart failure. His brother Corrado took over the management of the company and the racing team, followed shortly afterwards by a holding company. The now competitive two-strokes from Yamaha and Suzuki increasingly shook the throne of the four-cylinder MVs.

In the mid-seventies, the FIM regulated the maximum permissible phon count to 116 phon. The four-stroke MVs easily managed 130 phons or dB(A) today. However, noise reduction would only have been possible in conjunction with a serious loss of power, so the decision was made in Gallarate to withdraw for good.

In 1976, Giacomo Agostini, with the help of tentatively increasing sponsors (in this case api and Marlboro), used the 350 and 500 cc MV privately. At the German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring on 29 August, Ago took the last GP victory on a thoroughbred MV Agusta.

After numerous changes of ownership and a moderately successful return to motorbike racing, MV Agusta has recently been involved in the Moto2 World Championship and currently in the Supersport World Championship. In the production-based world championship, MV Agusta was quite successful: between 2014 and 2023, eleven races were won with the F3 675 and the F800 (in use from 2022).

This year, it was announced that the Austrian company KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobilty AG, which also owns the Husqvarna and GASGAS brands, would gradually acquire a majority shareholding in MV Agusta. This fuelled hopes that the luxury brand could return to the premier class of Grand Prix racing.