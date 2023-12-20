Pit Beirer (KTM): "Don't want to see any processions"

The new concession regulations are only met with undivided enthusiasm by Honda and Yamaha. KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer names the disadvantages and talks about his concerns about the current regulations.

For more than six months, the team principals, technicians and motorsport directors of Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia have been in heated discussions with the technicians and managers of Dorna and IRTA about new concession regulations, which had the clear aim of bringing the Japanese manufacturers closer to the top again, avoiding the risk of further withdrawals (as with Suzuki at the end of 2022) and possibly even keeping Marc Márquez as a figurehead at Honda.

Countless proposals were put on the table and rejected again, as those responsible at Aprilia and Pierer Mobility AG (KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna) in particular wanted Ducati's overwhelming dominance to be curtailed.

"Because the difference in points in the manufacturers' championship between Ducati and KTM and Aprilia is greater than the difference between these two factories and the Japanese," Pierer Mobility Motorsport Director Pit Beirer stated at the beginning of September in Misano, backing up this assertion with a corresponding graphic showing the standings in the current constructors' championship.

While Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola already suggested in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com at the Dutch TT in Assen in June that each factory should be able to supply a maximum of two customer teams (Ducati has had three again since 2022), Pit Beirer repeatedly referred to Honda's victory in Texas in 2023 by Alex Rins and to Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo's second place in the World Championship and three victories in 2022. "KTM, on the other hand, did not win a MotoGP race in 2023 and will not get any new concessions," Pit Beirer wondered.

He pointed out that the current regulations did not allow any new concessions for the Japanese team due to too many podium finishes in the last two years.

Beirer's arguments finally fell on fertile ground at Dorna when he also calculated in the autumn: "Between Japan and Malaysia, we were beaten three times by Yamaha in four races on Sunday."

The 1999 250cc Motocross World Championship runner-up demanded: "The new concession regulations must remain clearly understandable for everyone involved, including the spectators; only then can you guarantee cool racing. Because I find racing classes that interfere with the performance level of the equipment from the outside very confusing."

Beirer's follow-up: "It would be better to discuss how to get rid of the excessive aero development and get rid of the devices in order to put the tools back in the hands of the riders. So that the rider can make more of a difference again and not primarily the material. We should be focussing on this discussion rather than trying to make the technical advances, which we have loudly warned against, work again with new regulations."

A new compromise was finally reached at the Valencia GP, which the factories agreed to with a slight grumble due to the lack of time (the prototypes for the 2024 winter tests were already ready or under construction).

Ducati, for example, is no longer allowed to use wildcard riders in 2024 and must use fewer test tyres than in 2023. "But they didn't use all their test tyres last season, so this regulation won't hit them hard in 2024," said Pit Beirer.

And the Japanese basically got all the concessions they wanted.

After all, Honda and Yamaha will lose the new concessions just as quickly as they got them if they have rousing successes.

At some point, not only in the MotoGP World Championship, a discussion will have to be initiated as to which system would be ideal for drawing up the technical regulations.

After all, the federations do not have the engineers and designers or aerodynamics specialists of the calibre of the top teams in Formula 1, the World Rally Championship, DTM, the World Sportscar Championship, MotoGp, the World Superbike Championship or anywhere else. And the series promoters primarily pursue commercial interests, while the manufacturers have individual preferences, depending on the innovative strength of their designers, which cannot be reconciled.

"Yes, the factories will never agree," Pit Beirer admits. "Because every discussion always centres on the manufacturer's own interests. They absolutely want to have whatever technical innovations they are about to finalise included in the regulations. He thinks that's super fair and great. And he wants the aspects where he is behind to be removed. In this sense, they will not regulate each other fairly. That's why a strong committee between the world governing body and the series promoter has to think about it. We thought the concession regulations, which are valid until the end of 2023, were good and sensible. We would not have introduced any new regulations. We would have preferred to ensure that the technical development was not steered in the wrong direction."

Postscript from Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com: "The current regulations have clearly revealed the disadvantages of the 2023 regulations for some brands and bikes at the last Grand Prix. Riders are now saying on a daily basis that they can no longer overtake, that they are being sucked in by the massive wings at the end of the straights and slowing down, that the front tyres are overheating and so on. And of course, as a factory, we don't want to see these brilliant motorbikes following each other like a procession."

The MotoGP manufacturers prefer to leave that to their Formula 1 colleagues, where every successful and unpunished overtaking manoeuvre is celebrated like a completely unexpected event.