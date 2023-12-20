RNF bankruptcy: The long list of sponsor failures

The abrupt end of the RNF-Aprilia team made the headlines in November. But in the 22 years of MotoGP, there have always been multiple sponsors or reckless team owners, as our overview shows.

Since the start of the four-stroke MotoGP World Championship in 2002, numerous teams and factories have entered and exited the sport. The previous RNF-Aprilia team headmaster Razlan Razali has been criticised because in the last three years he first lost Petronas (contract not renewed after three years), then WithU (three-year contract terminated after one year due to the energy crisis) and most recently CryptoDATA (disappeared from the World Championship overnight after one year despite a contract until 2026) as sponsors.

But one can look back and say: Such incidents are not uncommon in motorbike racing and also occur in other sports. After all, it is not always the most reputable business people who promise themselves quick fame and image gains through motorsport sponsorship.

We don't want to provide a complete overview of those teams that left the MotoGP four-stroke world championship after 2002 or of factories that never really got involved despite a lot of fanfare. After all, there were also teams or tinkering companies such as Drysdale, MZ, Motoczycs, Oral-BMW, Petronas Engineering, Inmotec and Red Bull-WCM with the only slightly modified Yamaha R1 Superbike engine or Blata with the V6 project with perhaps originally good intentions, which then at some point underestimated the enormous MotoGP costs.

In addition, after 2012, in the era of the claiming rule and open class teams, racing teams such as IodaRacing, Forward, Aspar Martinez and PBM were notoriously poorly funded and were not destined to last long. Brno Circuit owner Karel Abraham senior founded the AB MotoRacing team solely for his son of the same name. Here too, the prospects of success, stamina and durability were limited from the outset.

I remember an incident outside the pits of CRT team boss Paul Bird Motorsport (PBM) in Qatar in 2012: James Ellison only had one front wheel and two rear wheels available! At the LCR Honda private team, Stefan Bradl already had ten to twelve sets of wheels at his disposal in the same year, even at the overseas races.

At the beginning of the MotoGP four-stroke era, the racing team of former Spanish GP rider Luis d'Antin also played a significant role. The team had already been strongly represented in the 500cc class and received valuable four-strokes from Yamaha for 2003 because it had signed the Japanese public's favourite Shinya Nakano.

Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti first appeared as a sponsor for d'Antin in 2002, when the Japanese ex-250cc world champion Tetsuya Harada was signed. Luis d'Antin therefore played a decisive role in Pramac's MotoGP entry with his starting positions.

However, Luis d'Antin left behind a mountain of debt and eventually handed over his MotoGP seats to Pramac in 2008.

Jorge Martinez: The dilemma with Drive M7

Today, Luis d'Antin stands as a cautionary tale for euphoric team owners who were there primarily out of passion, paid little attention to business aspects and ruined their entire existence through this reckless approach.

Even the prudent four-time world champion Jorge "Aspar" Martinez had to close his team after 2018 because the Malaysian energy drink manufacturer Drive M7 pulled out as a sponsor just a few days before the start of the season despite a valid contract, tearing a hole in the budget worth millions.

Martinez suffered a similar failure in 2019 with the Qatari property company "Sama Qatar" for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, which signed a five-year contract and did not pay the full amount in the first year. The many property projects on the Spanish coast turned out to be castles in the air, fairy tales from 1001 Nights.

Even Valentino Rossi was taken in by a Saudi Arabian prince who promised him 18 million from the state oil company Aramco, but in the end did not pay a single cent. Rossi then had to come to an agreement with the small Italian company Mooney 2022 as the main sponsor for his new MotoGP Ducati team and bake much smaller rolls.

For 2024, the capable VR46 Ducati team has nevertheless found a lucrative source of oil in the Indonesian mineral oil giant Pertamina.

Gresini Racing: When the Go & Fun source dried up

Rossi's compatriot Fausto Gresini also experienced bankruptcy with the ominous drinks manufacturer "Go & Fun"; the long-term contract was not honoured. Gresini therefore had to part company with Honda after 18 years in the premier class and reach an agreement with Aprilia for 2015. The factory from Noale did not receive its own starting positions from Dorna for seven years when MotoGP returned, because company boss Ivano Beggio had left early in 2004 after three MotoGP years with the 990cc three-cylinder Cube without paying the penalty due at the time.

Other teams, such as Luca Montiron's JiR Konica Minolta Honda team, left in good time because no new main sponsor could be found. The Interwetten Honda racing team of Swiss Tom Lüthi discoverer Daniel M. Epp withdrew from the premier class with rider Hiroshi Aoyama at the end of 2012 after one year because the effort involved was clearly underestimated and the prospects of success remained modest.

And the financially well-off Marc VDS Honda team of Belgian beer billionaire Marc van der Straten withdrew from the MotoGP World Championship after the 2018 season, not because of a lack of money, but because the long-standing team headmaster was unable to distinguish between the different pots of money.

LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello also experienced a serious disaster in 2015, when the Greek Anthony Constantinou, an illustrious sponsor and dubious CWM founder, promised him around €6.5 million as the main sponsor for Cal Crutchlow, but did not even pay half of it.

LCR therefore removed CWM's advertising at the Silverstone GP. And Anthony Constantinou was then allowed to spend twelve months in prison on board and lodging for various unsavoury offences.