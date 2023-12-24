Failed MotoGP projects: Ilmor, Motoczycs & Co.

In the fast-moving world of motorsport, works and tinkerers come and go all the time. If there is no success, they are usually quickly forgotten. A look back at the flops since the start of the MotoGP four-stroke era in 2002.

Five manufacturers are currently represented in the MotoGP World Championship with Ducati, KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha and Honda, after Suzuki withdrew at the end of 2022. Kawasaki is also missing from the well-known manufacturers that were there at the start of the MotoGP class. But who can remember which MotoGP projects have come and gone since the start of the 990cc era in 2002?

We have to differentiate between three categories of these projects.

1) Those that were really involved, at least temporarily.

2) Those who at least produced a rideable motorbike.

3) Those who only fantasised about the premier class.

The first category included Aprilia, WCM (engine derived from the R1 Yamaha, but with a four-valve head and cassette gearbox), Modenas, Proton, Ilmor, KTM, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Hayate, which emerged from the Kawasaki team in 2009. Ilmor danced with Garry McCoy and Andrew Pitt for only three races (two in autumn 2006, then Qatar 2007), then the money ran out.

The second category includes Motoczycs, Oral-BMW, Petronas Engineering and Inmotec. In Portland/Oregon, the American motorbike enthusiast Michael Czycs had a C1 prototype built for the MotoGP World Championship with 990 cc. Although the motorbike did a few show laps at the Laguna-Seca GP in 2006, it was never otherwise used. The reduction in displacement to 800 cc for 2007 came at the wrong time for the US project.

Motoczycs Motorcycles has since made a name for itself in the electric motorbike sector and has won the "TT zero event" on the Isle of Man several times with the E1 pc. The three-cylinder Oral BMW never got beyond a few test drives, and the situation was similar with the Petronas three-cylinder from Sauber and the Spanish Inmotec.

The third category includes Mecachrome, Norton, Blata, MZ, Gilera and Drysdale. In New Zealand, Drysdale had concrete plans for a V8 project for the 990cc class, but it was never realised. The weak-chested Czech pocket bike manufacturer Blata wanted to build a 990cc six-cylinder and use the bike together with the WCM team (formerly Red Bull Yamaha with McCoy and Laconi). However, there was nothing but a mock-up of the 990cc V6 engine.

It was no different later at MZ, where the then company boss Petr Karel Korous signed the riders José-Luis Cardoso and Ralf Waldmann and made big statements at the motorbike exhibition in Chemnitz before the project disappeared into oblivion with a lot of scorched earth and unpaid bills.

The French Renault Formula 1 engine supplier Mecachrome wanted to build a V4 engine for the Chinese motorbike manufacturer Zonghsen. The Swiss Heini Mader was looking for customers for the French. Norton owner Stuart Garner was planning a new 1000 cc V4 engine for 2012. At Gilera, there was a temporary idea to buy the 990 cc Petronas three-cylinder engine and ride it in the premier class. But the Piaggio Group wanted to leave this field to Aprilia.

Norton considered a co-operation with the Spanish Inmotec owners; a CAD drawing already existed. But the Inmotec managers had never brought their own project to racing maturity; Norton also lacked the necessary development budget.

From today's perspective, it must be remembered that only four factories were involved in 2002, namely Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Aprilia. But Honda was vastly superior with its five-cylinder RC211V bike.

And in contrast to the situation today (with Prima Pramac Racing as the first independent team at the top of the Team World Championship), the factories did not supply competitive bikes to the customer teams, with the exception of Honda to Gresini Racing. LCR only entered the MotoGP World Championship in 2006.

As a result, some hobbyist companies with narrow budgets dared to enter the World Championship. They would have quickly found customer teams willing to co-operate.

But today, not even Kawasaki and BMW dare to enter the premier class. MV Agusta never realised the entry announced in 2015. However, the gradual takeover of the majority of shares by KTM AG could perhaps see the luxury brand back in the premier class after 2026.

However, Dorna only wants to award the two MotoGP slots that have been vacant since the Suzuki withdrawal to a new manufacturer with an independent MotoGP development programme. And most of the satellite teams have been working closely with their manufacturers for many years. The search for a customer team is proving difficult.