Pit Beirer: "Tyre pressure problem due to Aero & Devices"

In the second half of the season, the teams and riders were annoyed by the numerous warnings and time penalties for under-inflation of the front tyres. At Michelin's request, this control was supposed to be introduced at the start of the season, but those responsible at IRTA, Dorna and the MSMA postponed the introduction until the Misano GP because they did not trust the peace - or the measurements of the standardised sensors.

Race results were falsified several times in retrospect. For example, Fabio Di Gianntonio lost his second place to Johann Zarco due to a 3-second penalty, Brad Binder moved up from fourth to third and "Diggia" had to settle for a thankless third place.

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director at KTM, is not happy with the situation, but does not want to pass the buck to tyre manufacturer Michelin. "The problem with the tyre pressure has nothing to do with the manufacturer's specifications, because Michelin supplies brilliant tyres in MotoGP," says the KTM race director, whose brand has already won 341 world championship titles, 261 during the tenure of the former motocross world championship rider.

"You have to think about the strain on a MotoGP front tyre when the rider gets into the irons at 350 km/h, the rear wheel goes airborne and you can still turn the bike over. The compounds, carcasses and constructions we have in MotoGP are the most ingenious that can be found in racing tyre construction. And if the manufacturer says: 'The safety limit at the front is 1.88 bar, we don't want it any lower', then we have to accept that."

"Why the tyre pressures are so difficult to control, this evil is to be found elsewhere," added Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It has to do with the fact that we have almost built small race cars in terms of aerodynamics and the window in which the fresh air can no longer cool the tyres is so large when you are driving behind another vehicle that the cause is to be found there. This problem, which has been under discussion for months, is caused by the ride height devices with which the motorbikes are so low down. In combination with the aero packages, these devices exacerbate the problem with tyre pressure. This is because regulations and recommendations for tyre pressure have existed since tyres have existed. Anyone who has a car in their garage at home can see this for themselves."

"If we change the tyre pressure limit, everyone will drive faster again, so the tyres will overheat even more. This causes the same problems with air pressure in the front tyre, which is a tenth below the current 1.88 bar," Beirer points out. "There is now a discussion about whether we should lower the tyre pressure at the front by a tenth or not. In my opinion, the problem will not be solved if we allow 0.1 less tyre pressure at the front than before."

Officially warned for tyre pressure in 2023:

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) in the GP race at Montmeló

Dani Pedrosa* (KTM) in the GP race at Misano

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Mandalika GP race

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) in the Mandalika GP race

Pol Espargaró (KTM) in the Buriram GP race

Jorge Martin (Ducati) in the GP race at Buriram

Marc Márquez (Honda) in the Buriram GP race

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Álvaro Bautista* (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Iker Lecuona* (Honda) in the Sepang GP race

Johann Zarco (Ducati) in the GP race from Lusail

Augusto Fernández (KTM) in the GP race of Lusail

Jack Miller (KTM) in the Lusail GP race

Alex Márquez (Ducati) one GP race from Lusail

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) in the Valencia sprint

Brad Binder (KTM) in the Valencia GP race



*= Wildcard/replacement rider

A 3-second penalty for the second offence was imposed on 2023:

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the GP race at Buriram

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Valencia sprint

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Valencia sprint

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) in the Valencia GP race