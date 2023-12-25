2023 in retrospect: The ten best drivers of the year

On the last days of the year, we look back: SPEEDWEEK.com columnist Michael Scott compiles a ranking of the top 10 best GP riders of the 2023 season - plus "reserve".

In the last column of the year, I was going to write about the 75th season of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship and how hardly anyone had taken notice of this milestone. But then I had the epiphany: For crying out loud! If nobody celebrated it, it's probably because nobody cares.

In the Instagram age, with an average attention span that barely exceeds that of a goldfish, the here and now of racing is just topical enough. Nevertheless, allow me to at least look back on the past twelve months before everything turns back to 2024 and the (once again) longest calendar of all time.

As a columnist, it is part of my job to express my - possibly completely superficial and certainly subjective - opinion. At the end of an intense year, I take the liberty of judging the best of the best. Here are my top 10:

1. Pecco Bagnaia

An analyst and stylist, strong and calm. He rarely missed the top three, and with seven pole positions (more than anyone else) he secured the award (and the BMW M) for the best qualifier. Occasional race crashes, including the horror accident shortly after the start of the Catalunya GP when he was run over by his legs, he made up for with his brave comeback and two podium finishes just a week later in Misano. That says it all, he deserves his second MotoGP title.

2 Jorge Martin

The compact and spirited Spaniard had something to prove to Ducati after they had passed him over in favour of Enea Bastianini when filling the factory team last year. He was explosively fast on an equal factory machine, as evidenced by his nine sprint wins and four GP victories. He chased Bagnaia to the bitter end.

3rd Brad Binder

KTM was the bike in the field that had undergone the greatest development and Binder got the best out of it. However, his track record was diminished by exceeding the track limits on the final lap... Brad deserves special praise for his aggressive riding style, which makes him the most accomplished overtaker, because he makes racing at the highest level look so entertaining.

4 Marco Bezzecchi

The Rossi protégé shares many characteristics and strengths with Binder. He also sat on a Ducati, the best bike in the field, albeit on last year's model. On his best days, "Bez" was outstanding - for example in India, when he stormed forward from 17th to 5th place in a sprint after a turbulent first corner. Third place in the World Championship underlines a fine second MotoGP season for last year's Rookie of the Year.

5th Marc Márquez

A dismal season does not detract from his value. He gave up halfway through the season, but only after suffering a series of crashes and injuries. Nevertheless, he continued to crash exactly 29 times until the end, a personal negative record. Sometimes, despite everything, he could not hold back - he returned to the GP podium in Japan and collected three medals in the sprints. The switch to Ducati will surely reignite his massive willingness to take risks - and his irrepressible desire to win another title?

6 Fabio Quartararo

Another rider whose talent will always shine through, even in tough times and on an uncompetitive bike. The 2021 World Champion deserves much more than what Yamaha gave him and reliably proved his quality. The basic problem: the M1 regularly lost out in qualifying and its characteristically fast cornering speed cannot be utilised behind the competition. One GP and three sprint podiums were the meagre result.

7th Johann Zarco

The most mature rider in MotoGP waited seven long years for his first victory, which he achieved in style on Phillip Island. The eloquent Frenchman is likely to prove valuable for Honda in the LCR Team in 2024.

8th Luca Marini

Other Ducati riders were more conspicuous, but Marini became increasingly strong and earned respect with three sprint and two GP podium finishes. Intelligent and analytical - aspects that Repsol Honda kept an eye on and signed Marini as a replacement for Marc Márquez. A risky move.

9 Pedro Acosta

The reputation of the youngest Moto2 World Champion of all time could hardly be better among his future MotoGP rivals. Marc Márquez, for example, expects Acosta to quickly become competitive in his rookie year - as was the case with Marc himself - and some observers even see Pedro in the same league. So he has a lot to prove in 2024.

10th Fabio Di Giannantonio

Fabio stunned everyone. After losing his place to Marc Márquez and finding himself without a bike for 2024, he made up for his very average results in the last six races of the season - including his perfect first victory in Qatar, which probably saved his career.

But ten is not really enough. At least one more has to go on my list as a reserve (sorry, Prince Harry) - another younger brother who suffered from the elder's fame: Alex Márquez, who after three years of decline at Honda proved what a difference a Desmosedici makes on a Gresini-Ducati. He was fast straight away and was probably the rider who improved the most this year. As such, he undoubtedly had a big influence on Marc's decision to join the Ducati armada.

Last but not least: Fermín Aldeguer, whose dominance in the last four Moto2 races of the year was breathtaking. At a time when Acosta had long since wrapped up the title, however...