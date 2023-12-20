Oliveira: The MotoGP winner's sharp decline

Miguel Oliveira experienced the worst year of his career in 2023 since finishing 21st in the 2015 World Championship in the Leopard Kiefer Moto2 Team. However, his father and manager Paulo Oliveira is careful not to criticise the RNF racing team.

Miguel Oliveira parted ways with Red Bull KTM at the end of 2022 after a total of seven years together, as he signed a two-year contract with Aprilia Racing back in July and moved to the new CryptoDATA RNF customer team of Razlan Razali, who sold no less than 60 per cent of his MotoGP team to CryptoDATA in November 2022.

Oliveira had to take injury breaks this year after the collision with Marc Márquez on Sunday in Portimão, then after the Jerez GP and after the crash in Doha. He finished 16th overall in the World Championship with a meagre 76 points. At KTM, he had bagged five MotoGP victories, plus second place in the 2017 Moto3 World Championship and second place in the 2018 Moto2 World Championship, as well as six Moto3 victories and six successes in the Moto2 World Championship class.

However, it soon became apparent at RNF that the payment behaviour of the new team owner from Romania left a lot to be desired. The November salaries have still not been transferred.

Miguel's father Paulo Oliveira, his son's manager, describes these allegations as media rumours.

But CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com on 26th November in Valencia that a company from his empire had bought the naming rights to the Austrian GP, but that Dorna still owed around half of the amount (€ 700,000). Toma put the outstanding invoices of the GP team at around 1 per cent of the annual budget, which would be around € 116,000.

As Dorna paid out the approximately € 7 million in subsidies for RNF directly to Aprilia, the team has no debts for the material, and Aprilia also paid the riders' salaries.

"Yes, Miguel has a contract with Aprilia, everything went as we had planned with this agreement," reports Paulo Oliveira. "We can't complain. I don't know the agreement between RNF and Aprilia Racing. We only knew that the riders would get 2022 bikes. But I think RNF would have had to pay extra for update parts."

By the way: Oliveira did manage a fifth place in Texas in 2023, but he only finished in the top five at Silverstone (fourth place) and Caralunya afterwards. In Misano, the fast Portuguese rider managed a sixth place.

Raúl Fernández complained bitterly in Sepang about the material, which in his opinion had too many kilometres behind it. "Fresh tyres are the only new parts we've seen on our bikes this year," complained the Spaniard.

Miguel Oliveira did experience an engine failure in Buriram in 2023, for example, at the Thailand GP, which he won on 2 October 2022 on the Red Bull KTM ahead of Miller and Bagnaia, which led to another zero on Sunday. "But that can happen with any manufacturer. It's part of the game," Paulo Oliveira reassured.