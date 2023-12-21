2024: New Márquez look to be shown on 20 January

The MotoGP teams traditionally hold their official presentations at the beginning of the year. The first dates have already been finalised with the team presentations of Ducati Lenovo and Gresini Racing.

When Ducati celebrated the champions of the past season in style last Friday in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna under the motto "Campioni in Festa", Claudio Domenicali also announced the date for the Reds' next event: The team presentation of the factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships is scheduled for 21 to 23 January in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio, then under the title "Campioni in Pista", champions on the - in this case snow-covered - piste.

On this occasion, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale will also present its new motocross project for the first time, which is currently being developed with the help of nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli and will feature in the MXGP World Championship from 2025.

Before heading to Madonna di Campiglio, Gresini Racing invites the MotoGP scene to the first dance of the season on Saturday, 20 January: The 2024 look of Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez and his brother Alex will be unveiled at the Cocoricò in Riccione, one of Italy's most famous nightclubs, from 6.30 pm. Nadia Padovani's MotoE and Moto2 teams will present themselves beforehand from 5.30 pm.

MotoGP team presentations 2024

20 January: Gresini Racing, Riccione

21 to 23 January: Ducati Lenovo, Madonna di Campiglio