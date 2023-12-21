Massimo Rivola (Aprilia): Kill too high expectations

In 2022, Aprilia and Aleix Espargaró were clearly among the rising stars of the season, and after the first ever MotoGP victory for the manufacturer from Noale, the Catalan even fought for the title for long stretches of the year. In 2023, the Aprilia captain never really played a role in the World Championship battle, despite two more GP victories at Silverstone and at his home race in Montmeló. Thanks to Maverick Viñales in second place, Aprilia wrote another chapter in the Italian factory's MotoGP history with its first double victory at the Catalunya GP, but overall expectations were not met with 6th and 7th place in the World Championship for Espargaró and Viñales and 3rd place in the Constructors' Championship.

"It was a season with too many ups and downs," summarised Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "A season with great emotions like in Silverstone and of course in Barcelona, but also a season in which we missed many opportunities to perform. A season in which we had planned to be the second-best constructor - and we are not."

Behind the superior Ducati armada, KTM moved 47 points ahead of Aprilia into second place in the Constructors' Championship. "I would say it's mainly down to the starts and the sprints. If you look at that aspect and especially Binder in the sprint races... If you can start like that, you have an advantage," says Rivola. "I think we are on a very similar level in terms of the bikes. We knew that the Ducati had the advantage - and that is worrying for the next few years in terms of the show. With eight bikes and Marc Márquez it will be interesting to see for sure, but for the others it's a problem."

"Most of the time we see that Aprilia are the winners of Friday, which is absolutely useless," Rivola also knows. "It's disappointing, especially because it raises expectations at the start of a weekend. You say to yourself: 'Okay, this is going to be a good weekend', but too often it hasn't been the case afterwards. That should also make us think about whether we're working in the right way or not, maybe we need to think twice."

"But with the format where the second practice becomes a kind of qualifying, you are also afraid of not getting into Q2," added Rivola. "Just working towards the race on Sunday is something you can maybe do if the level of your bike is very high - with Pecco, for example, we've sometimes seen that he was lost on Friday and then won the race, or if you start like the KTM, who can easily make up three rows on the grid. But if you work normally, that's the result."

"We're not happy, but honestly, it's good not to be happy even though you've won races and podiums. This means that expectations were high, for good reason, and that in turn means that we have worked well over the past few seasons," said the Italian. "It's also not easy to maintain this trend when performance is improving and the level in MotoGP is already very high. I had hoped that the performance had grown so much in recent years that it would make life easy for us, but unfortunately our opponents are not sleeping..."

Commenting on his factory riders, the Aprilia race director said: "The good thing is that Aleix has confirmed that he can still be very, very fast on this bike. The bad aspect for him was that it went up and down a bit too much. Above all, he had too many crashes compared to previous years."

"There were also some ups and downs in Maverick's case, but I would say that overall he is coping with the bike. He has the bike in his hands. What's still missing is clearly the win - not just to win a race, but also to take away the last doubts so that he can then ride more relaxed and with a little more confidence. These are things that generally boost a driver's self-confidence."

Overall, Rivola summarised: "The disappointing thing about the season is that, if I really think about every single weekend, we have dropped so many points for one reason or another. We may have paid for the first half of last year's season, when everything always went well and Aleix was always there."

"I expect a lot from Maverick in particular next year. This year he had his crew chief for the first time, but the crew chief didn't know the Aprilia, he came from a completely different bike," said Rivola, referring to Manu Cazeaux, who had already worked with Viñales during his Suzuki days and moved to the Aprilia pit box after the Japanese manufacturer withdrew at the end of the 2022 season. "I think a year of shared experience at every single track will show in next year's performance."

After the experience of this season, however, Noale has also been warned. "The worst thing you can do is create high expectations. Because these high expectations will kill us. The expectations this year were a negative factor for all of us and we didn't manage it properly - me, the riders, everyone," admitted Aprilia race director Rivola. "If you had told us a few years ago that we would have a World Championship season like this, with wins, including one from 12th on the grid, I would have signed it straight away. But now I'm not satisfied. It's good to have this feeling, but to have achieved more would be better."

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.